Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 8: Start Jaxson Dart
Is Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 8!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 8
Jaxson Dart at Eagles (20.9%): Dart has been fantastic this season, scoring 19-plus points in all but one of his first four NFL starts. He’s also done it against tough defenses like the Broncos last week and this week’s opponent, the Eagles, in Week 6. In that game, Dart had nearly 24 fantasy points. I’m not saying the rookie is matchup proof, but his high-end totals make him a viable streamer this week.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Packers (13.7%): Revenge! Rodgers, who is coming off a near 23-point performance against the Bengals, gets to face his former team, the Packers, in Week 8. If that narrative isn’t enough to start Rodgers, then factor in that Green Bay’s defense has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to all but two opposing quarterbacks, including one (Dak Prescott) who had over 30 points.
Joe Flacco vs. Jets (6.8%): Let’s keep the revenge narrative going with Flacco, who faces one of his old teams, the Jets. The veteran has looked great with the Bengals, as he’s put up 18-plus points in each of his first two starts. While the matchup isn’t great on paper, New York isn’t completely impenetrable for quarterbacks … three field generals have put up 17-plus points against them.
Michael Penix Jr. vs. Dolphins (5.7%): Penix Jr. has not been great in fantasy, scoring fewer than 15 points in all but two games. Still, it’s tough to look past a matchup against the Dolphins during bye-maggedon. Their defense has been awful, allowing five quarterbacks to beat them for 18-plus points. In all, the Fins have allowed the fourth-most points per game to the position. Penix is injured so we'll see if he plays. If he does, he's a viable streaming option.
Tyrod Taylor at Bengals (1.6%): Taylor has been named the Jets’ new starting quarterback, replacing Justin Fields. He has a great matchup too, as the journeyman faces a Bengals team that’s been vulnerable against quarterbacks. In fact, their defense has given up 19-plus points to four different quarterbacks this season. In all, Cincinnati has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to signal-callers.