Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 8: Start Bengals DST
Were the Ravens your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defensive streamers for Week 8!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 8
Falcons defense vs. Dolphins (47%): The Dolphins' offense is a mess, which was evident last week in a 31-6 butt-kicking in Cleveland. Tua Tagovailoa is barely holding onto his starting job, and the Fins have committed 12 giveaways in their first seven games. This all bodes well for what is an improved Falcons defense, so consider them a proper steaming option this weekend.
Buccaneers defense vs. Saints (23.2%): The Buccaneers defense is a nice option this week at home, facing Spencer Rattler and a shaky Saints offense. Last week, New Orleans surrendered four sacks and committed four giveaways in a loss to the Bears. Tampa Bay is also sixth in sacks and has forced eight takeaways, so their defense is in a good spot to post a nice stat line.
Bills defense at Panthers (19.9%): The Bills are coming off a bye, and they’ll look to rebound from a loss in Atlanta against another NFC South team, the Panthers. It will be a matchup against a backup quarterback too, as Andy Dalton gets the start with Bryce Young injured. Defenses have averaged the ninth-most points per game against Carolina, so start the Bills in Week 8.
Chargers defense vs. Vikings (19.7%): The Vikings are sticking with Carson Wentz as their quarterback, which is a good thing for the value of the Chargers defense. Wentz has had turnover issues (Minnesota is tied for the fifth-most giveaways), and their offensive line has given up 23 sacks … that’s the fourth-most in the league. This all makes the Bolts a strong streamer this week.
Bengals defense vs. Jets (4.9%): The Bengals defense isn’t great in real football terms, but a plus matchup against the Jets makes it a nice fantasy streamer. New York is starting their backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, and their line has allowed a league-high 31 sacks. New York has also committed 10 giveaways, so Cincinnati should be able to produce in this matchup of AFC opponents.