Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 8: Start Texans RB Woody Marks
Fabs’ Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Starts Week 8
Woody Marks vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Marks didn’t start over Nick Chubb last week, but he did lead all Texans backs in snaps, touches and fantasy points in a loss to Seattle. With a nearly 33% touch share, the rookie will be on the fantasy radar as a streamer this week. The 49ers have allowed six backs to score 10-plus points against them, including four who have finished with 16 or more points.
Kyle Monangai at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Monangai busted out in the stat sheets this week, as he put up 15 touches, 94 total yards, a touchdown and 17.4 points. The rookie also played 31 snaps, which was just five fewer than starter D’Andre Swift. With a matchup against a bad Ravens defense (sounds weird, but it’s true) next, Monangai is an attractive streaming option for Week 8.
Wan’Dale Robinson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson has been red-hot the last two weeks, scoring a combined 35.9 fantasy points on 19 targets. One of those games came against this week’s opponent, the Eagles. Their defense has struggled against wide receivers, as nine have scored 12-plus points against them. That includes six with at least 17 points, and four who have posted 20-plus points.
Romeo Doubs at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Doubs has become the top option in the Green Bay pass attack for Jordan Love, seeing at least eight targets in each of his last three games. In those contests, he scored a combined 53.5 points. He has value as a streamer against the Steelers, who have allowed eight different wide receivers to post at least 11.2 fantasy points against them this season.
Dalton Schultz vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 18.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks. He has now seen at least six targets in four straight games, and he's had a good floor during that time. With Nico Collins (concussion) injured, look for Schultz to continue seeing plenty of targets from C.J. Stroud against the Niners this weekend.