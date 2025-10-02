Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers: Start Ka'imi Fairbairn in Week 5
Was Evan McPherson your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 5!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 5
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Ravens (28.2%): Fairbairn has scored at least nine fantasy points in all but one of his first three games of the season, including one game with 14 points. This week he has a plus matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the most points (33.3) to opposing offenses this season. What’s more, enemy kickers have beaten them for 9.3 fantasy points per contest.
Wil Lutz at Eagles (14.3%): Lutz has not been a great fantasy kicker (not even a good one to be honest) after four weeks, but look at this week’s matchup against the Eagles. Believe it or not, but three of the first four kickers they’ve faced have scored double digit points. In all, only the Jets have given up more fantasy points to kickers this season. As a result, Lutz appears to be a nice streamer.
Nick Folk vs. Cowboys (9.4%) Folk has been quietly solid this season, scoring at least 10 fantasy points in three of his first four games. He’s converted all seven of his field-goal tries. Folk also has a revenge game against the Cowboys, who have allowed an average of 10 fantasy points per game to kickers. Their defense is also the worst in the league after four weeks, so Folk is a nice option.
Joey Slye at Cardinals (2.7%): You might not know it, but Slye has actually averaged close to 10 fantasy points in his first four games. While he has had two stinkers in a row, he’s still worth a look against the Cardinals. Over the last two weeks, Arizona’s defense has allowed a combined 25 fantasy points to Eddy Pineiro and Jason Myers. Also, they’ve given up the fifth-most field-goal attempts (tied).
Chad Ryland vs. Titans (1.5%): Ryland has scored 10 fantasy points in three of his first four games, and he’s made all but two of his 10 field-goal attempts (one blocked). I like him this week against the Titans, who have allowed no fewer than eight points to a kicker in each of their first four games. Tennessee’s defense has also surrendered 12 extra points, which is tied for fifth most as well.