Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Start Drake Maye In Week 5
Was Joe Burrow your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 5!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 5
Drake Maye at Bills (42.1%): Maye has been fantastic for fantasy fans after four weeks, scoring 19-plus points three times while averaging 21.1 points. He should be in fantasy lineups this week too, as Maye faces a Bills' defense that’s allowed 17.1 points per game to quarterbacks. What’s more, three have rushed for at least 49 yards against them, which is a clear positive for Maye’s skill set.
Justin Fields vs. Cowboys (38.9%): The Cowboys are the fantasy cheat code for quarterbacks, as each of the four quarterbacks they’ve faced this season have scored at least 24 points. That includes two quarterbacks who have scored at least 29 points. That makes Fields an attractive option this week, especially with four teams on a bye. He clearly has top-10 potential.
Jared Goff at Bengals (35.4%): Goff hasn’t been great on the road, averaging 16.1 points in his last 10 starts away from Ford Field. Still, I like this week’s roadie against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 18.4 points per game to field generals this season, and the contest opened with a total of 48.5 (O/U) on DraftKings. If you’re in need, Goff is worth a roll of the dice.
Jaxson Dart at Saints (8.7%) Dart had a strong start to his NFL career, beating the Los Angeles Chargers and scoring nearly 20 fantasy points. He also did it mostly without Malik Nabers, who was injured early in the game. I’d stream him where needed against the Saints, who have allowed 10 total touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers after the first four weeks.
Bryce Young vs. Dolphins (3.8%): Young is obviously very tough to trust, but he’s worth a shot for those in need against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed at least 23 points to every single quarterback they’ve faced, including Justin Fields’ 27.1 points last week. In fact, only the hapless Cowboys defense has allowed more fantasy production to opposing quarterbacks to this point in the year.