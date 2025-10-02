Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers: Start Woody Marks in Week 5
Was James Conner one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 5!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 5
TreVeyon Henderson at Bills (30.1%): Henderson hasn’t been worth the fantasy hype to this point in the season, but he certainly still has flex appeal during the bye weeks. He’s averaging around 10 touches per game, and a matchup in Buffalo is favorable. Their defense has allowed four backs to beat them for at least 11.2 points this season, and two have scored more than 16 points against them.
Woody Marks at Ravens (23.1%): Fantasy managers can stream Marks and Nick Chubb (25.7%) where needed this week. Marks saw more snaps and touches last week, but Chubb remained the starter. They have a great matchup on tap too, as the Ravens defense has allowed seven running backs to beat them for 10-plus points, including three who have scored more than 21 points, this season.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Chargers (11.3%): I don’t like Croskey-Merritt’s matchup this week against the Chargers, and I’ve said as much in Start Em, Sit Em. However, desperate times (like the NFL bye weeks) call for desperate measures. So, Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez (0.7%) could be used as flex options for those in need with the hope one of them gets into the end zone this weekend.
Zach Charbonnet vs. Buccaneers (10.6%) Charbonnet continues to get touches in the Seattle backfield, including red-zone looks, in a committee with Kenneth Walker III. And while the latter is the better fantasy (and real) back, Charbonnet has gained standalone value and can be used as a flex starter this week. The Buccaneers have allowed three backs to score 15-plus points this season.
Emari Demercado vs. Titans (0.9%): Trey Benson has been placed on injured reserve, so Demercado and Michael Carter (0%) will work together in a committee this week. Carter could be the starter, but Demercado might be a better PPR option. The matchup against the Titans is also favorable, as their defense has allowed 10 or more points to five runners. That makes both backs worth a look this week.