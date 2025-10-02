Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 5: Start Dallas Goedert
Was George Kittle your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five tight end streamers for Week 5!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 30% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming TE Week 5
Dallas Goedert vs. Broncos (25.5%): Goedert has quietly put up great totals this season, scoring a combined 41.4 fantasy points in his first three games. I’d keep him in lineups this week too, as he faces a Broncos defense that’s allowed 9.6 or more points to tight ends in two of their last three games. That doesn’t sound like much, but you’ll take that sort of total at what is a very difficult position to fill.
Darren Waller at Panthers (10.4%): Am I chasing the two touchdowns and nearly 18 PPR points Waller scored last week? Maybe a little, but tight end is thin and the Dolphins are now without Tyreek Hill. That opens up a bunch of targets in the passing game, and Waller should see some of them … especially down in the red zone. The Panthers have also given up the sixth-most points to tight ends.
Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Vikings (9.4%): Fannin Jr. has a shocking lead, ahead of David Njoku, in snaps, targets, catches, receiving yards and fantasy points among Browns tight ends after four weeks. He should be a popular target for new starting quarterback and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, making Fannin Jr. worth a roll of the dice. The Vikings have allowed 5.3 catches per game to tight ends in 2025.
Chig Okonkwo at Cardinals (7.1%): Okonkwo has scored more than 7.5 points just once this season, but desperate times call for desperate measures. The good news is that he has a great matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed three tight ends to beat them for at least 12.2 fantasy points. Those players are not elite either -- Juwan Johnson, Ja’Tavion Sanders and AJ Barner.
Tommy Tremble vs. Dolphins (0.3%): Tremble posted a strong stat line last week, tallying five catches, 42 yards, a touchdown and 15.2 fantasy points in the absence of Ja’Tavion Sanders. He’s in line for a good matchup this week too, as Tremble faces a Miami defense that has surrendered 11.5 or more fantasy points to three tight ends in four weeks. That includes two who have scored 14-plus points.