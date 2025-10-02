Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Start Cardinals DST in Week 5
Are the Packers your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five defensive streamers for Week 5!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Streaming DST Week 5
Cardinals defense vs. Titans (43.9%): The Cardinals' defense hasn’t been great in fantasy leagues after four weeks, but it’s hard to ignore a plus matchup against the Titans. Their offense is the worst in the league, averaging just 12.8 points and 210.5 net yards per game. What’s more, Tennessee has committed five giveaways and allowed 17 sacks (second most in the NFL) of rookie Cam Ward.
Colts defense vs. Raiders (43.2%): The Colts have a favorable home matchup against the Raiders, making their defense a nice streaming option. Las Vegas is averaging just 19.3 points per game, and no team has committed more giveaways after the first four weeks. Their offensive line has also surrendered 12 sacks, which is tied for the eighth-most in the league, so add and start the Colts.
Browns defense vs. Vikings (39.5%): The Browns have one of the top defensive units in the whole league, and a matchup against Carson Wentz and the Vikings makes it a solid option this week. Minnesota has allowed a league-high 18 sacks due to offensive line issues, and they’ve already committed seven giveaways. That’s tied for the fifth most in the league after the first four weeks.
Giants defense at Saints (16%): The Giants have one of the lesser fantasy defenses in the league, but it does have appeal for those managers looking for a streamer. The Saints offense has averaged just 16.5 points and barely over 300 total net yards per game, and their line has allowed nine sacks of Spencer Rattler. In all, defenses have averaged the ninth-most fantasy points against New Orleans.
Saints defense vs. Giants (0.9%): The Saints defense hasn’t been very useful in fantasy in 2025, but this week’s matchup against rookie Jaxson Dart and the Giants makes them an option. The team will be playing without superstar wideout Malik Nabers, and their offensive line allowed six sacks of Dart in his NFL debut. In all, New York has allowed the fourth-most sacks (tied). This might be a low-scoring game as well.