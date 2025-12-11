Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 15: Start Woody Marks
Was Alvin Kamara one of your starting fantasy football backs? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five best running back streamers for Week 15!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 15
Woody Marks vs. Cardinals (41.5%): Marks is coming off his best stat line in the last month, scoring 15.6 fantasy points in Kansas City. He’ll be back at home this week, and a game against the Cardinals makes him a nice option. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most points to running backs in the last eight weeks, and that includes giving up 43.8 points to Kyren Willams and Blake Corum last week.
Devin Neal vs. Panthers (22.1%): Listed as a start ’em or streamer last week, Neal looked good with a touchdown and 15.4 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. Assuming Alvin Kamara is out of action again, I’d stick with the rookie in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to backs since Week 7, and nine have finished with 14-plus points against them this year.
Chuba Hubbard at Saints (16.8%): I have Rico Dowdle ranked higher among Carolina’s running backs this week, but Hubbard has been the better back in their last two games. That allows him to be used as a flex starter in a plus matchup against the Saints. Their defense has allowed backs to beat them for 14-plus points 10 times this season, including seven instances that have happened over the last eight weeks.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Commanders (14.1%): Tracy Jr. suffered a hip injury in Week 13 before the Giants’ bye, so keep tabs on his status for this week’s game against the Commanders. If he’s active, Tracy Jr. should lead the team in backfield touches against what is a very favorable opponent. Washington’s defense has surrendered 10 total touchdowns and the fourth-most points to opposing running backs since Week 7.
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bills (9.8%): I have TreVeyon Henderson ranked ahead of Stevenson this week, but the latter started and split work with the rookie before the Patriots bye week. The matchup is favorable too, as the Bills defense has allowed 10 total touchdowns and an average of nearly 24 points per game to enemy backs over the last eight weeks. This all makes Stevenson worth a flex spot this week.