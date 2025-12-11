Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 15: Start Jared Goff
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five best quarterback streamers for Week 15!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 15
Jared Goff at Rams (43.3%): This weekend’s matchup against the Rams isn’t great on paper, but I’m throwing the stats out the window in what should be a barnburner. It’s a revenge game for Goff, who faces his old team on their home field with a chip on his shoulder. Los Angeles has also allowed 19-plus fantasy points to two quarterbacks in their last two games, so Goff should finish with a solid stat line.
Jaxson Dart vs. Commanders (28%): Dart and the Giants will be fresh off a bye and face a plus matchup against the Commanders in Week 15. Their defense has been dreadful against quarterbacks, allowing 18-plus points to the position nine times. What’s more, Washington just surrendered 20.4 points to the struggling J.J. McCarthy. As a result, Dart will be a very popular fantasy option in this NFC East battle.
Brock Purdy vs. Titans (21%): Purdy has been solid for fantasy managers this year, scoring at least 16.8 fantasy points in all but one of his five starts. I love his floor (and his ceiling) against the Titans, who just allowed four total touchdowns and more than 30 fantasy points to Shedeur Sanders. In all, their defense has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the last eight weekends.
C.J. Stroud vs. Cardinals (15.9%): Stroud’s numbers have not been great lately, as he’s scored fewer than 13 fantasy points in three straight games. Still, a matchup against the Cardinals makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has been vulnerable to opposing quarterbacks lately, allowing three signal-callers to beat them for 17-plus points in the last four games. Stroud could still be on waivers in some leagues.
Sam Darnold vs. Colts (13.9%): Darnold has been up and down in the stat sheets lately, as he’s alternated good and horrible totals in the last month. I do like him as a streamer this week though, as the veteran faces a reeling Colts team in Seattle. Their defense has given up 17-plus points to quarterbacks six times this season, three of which have come since Week 7, so Darnold is worth a look if you need a signal-caller.