Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Backs Streamers For Week 8: Start Isiah Pacheco
Was Bucky Irving one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 8!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 8
Kimani Vidal vs. Vikings (40.4%): Vidal took a step back last week, scoring just 7.5 points after putting up more than 22 points the previous week. Still, he saw 13 touches last week and Hassan Haskins is dealing with an injured hamstring. That should mean more work for Vidal, making him a viable streamer even against a tough Vikings defense. This is more of a volume play than a good matchup.
Isiah Pacheco vs. Commanders (37.5%): Pacheco has been a regular member of the sit ‘em portion of my Start 'Em, Sit 'Em RB column, as he’s failed to score double digits in all but two of his first seven games. But with six teams on a bye, fantasy managers could do worse than stream him. Washington has allowed double digits to six running backs since Week 2, so the matchup is favorable.
Woody Marks vs. 49ers (15.9%): Marks didn’t start over Nick Chubb last week, but he did lead all Texans backs in snaps, touches and fantasy points in a loss to Seattle. With a nearly 33% touch share, the rookie will be on the fantasy radar as a streamer this week. The 49ers have allowed six backs to score 10-plus points against them, including four who finished with 16 or more points.
Tyler Allgeier vs. Dolphins (7.6%): Allgeier might be a backup in Atlanta, but he usually sees enough work to be a streamable option for managers. In six games, he’s seen at least 10 touches four times, including two games with at least 16 touches. The Dolphins have allowed 12-plus points to seven running backs this season, so Allgeier is worth a roll of the dice for those in need of a flex.
Kyle Monangai at Ravens (4.7%): Monangai busted out in the stat sheets this week, as he put up 15 touches, 94 total yards, a touchdown and 17.4 points. The rookie also played 31 snaps, which was just five fewer than starter D’Andre Swift. With a matchup against a bad Ravens defense (sounds weird, but it’s true) next, Monangai is an attractive streaming option for Week 8.