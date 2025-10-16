Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 7: Start Jordan Addison
Fabs’ Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Starts Week 7
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt scored just 5.8 points in a loss to the Bears, but he saw a 36% touch share and is now the clear lead back in Washington. The Cowboys defense has been bad against runners, allowing seven to score double digits. That includes four with 17-plus points, and two who have scored more than 31 points, so stick with “Bill.”
Rhamondre Stevenson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson hasn’t done very much for fantasy fans this season, scoring single digits in all but two of his first six games. Still, he continues to get more snaps and more touches than TreVeyon Henderson. Stevenson also has a nice matchup against the Titans, who have allowed 10 or more points to seven backs, including three with over 18 points.
Chris Olave at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave scored a season-high 15.8 fantasy points last week, and he’s now seen 64 targets on the season. That’s just one behind Puka Nacua for the league lead. He’s in a good spot to post another nice line, facing a Bears defense that’s struggled against slot receivers. Olave, who lines up out wide and inside, ran 59% of his routes out of the slot last week.
Jordan Addison vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Addison has scored 15-plus points in both of his games this season, and a plus matchup against the Eagles makes him a nice option. Their defense has struggled against the perimeter, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. In all, their defense has allowed seven receivers to beat them for 13-plus points regardless of the alignment.
Mason Taylor vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Taylor, listed as a sit ‘em last week, took a step back and finished with just 1.2 fantasy points in an ugly game against the Broncos. Still, he had seen at least six targets in his previous three contests, and a matchup against Carolina makes him a worthwhile option. Their defense has allowed five tight ends to beat them for 9.9 or more points in 2025.