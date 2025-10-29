Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 9: Start Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt
Fab's Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
Kareem Hunt at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Hunt isn’t a sleeper in the traditional sense, but he is a great start this week against the Bills. Isiah Pacheco is week to week with an MCL sprain, so Hunt will see more work in Kansas City's offense. Buffalo has also allowed seven running backs to beat them for double digits this season, including two who have beaten them for more than 29 points.
Bam Knight at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Knight has taken over as the top running back in Arizona, and a matchup against the Cowboys makes him a solid sleeper. Their defense has allowed double digits to nine running backs this season, including five who have scored 17-plus points, three with more than 24 points and two over 31 points. Knight could go “bam” this week.
Wan’Dale Robinson vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson didn’t get the job down for his fantasy managers last week, scoring just 7.8 fantasy points. Still, I’d keep him active if needed against the 49ers. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to slot receivers, which is where Robinson runs nearly 63% of his routes. He should also be the top option for Jaxson Dart again.
Travis Hunter at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Hunter had his best game as a pro before the bye week, scoring 24.1 fantasy points on 14 targets. With Brian Thomas Jr. dealing with a bum shoulder, the rookie could play more often on offense this week once again. The matchup is right as well, as the Raiders have allowed nine touchdowns and the fifth-most points per game to wideouts in 2025.
Colston Loveland at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Loveland played a season-high 51 snaps and ran a season-high 35 snaps in the absence of Cole Kmet last week. While it didn’t equate to fantasy success, it was still a positive nonetheless. If Kmet can’t go again this week, the rookie is in a great spot to succeed against a Bengals defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends.