Fabs' Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2.0 (Josh Allen Moves Up In Round 3)
The NFL offseason is nearly here, but there is no offseason in the fantasy football world! We here at Sports Illustrated believe the road to a fantasy title starts the second the Super Bowl ends, and that involves projecting future player values well in advance of the madness of free agency, trades and the upcoming rookie draft.
Taking all that into account, here’s how I see the first five rounds (60 picks) going if I were to hold a fantasy football draft for 2025 or participate in a best ball league right now.
This mock draft includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex starters (non-super flex). No kickers or D/STs were required in this mock.
Each team went into the draft with a particular strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Teams 10 and 12 didn’t take a running back in the first three rounds. Others went “old school” and focused on running backs early, while others took a tight end or a quarterback higher than the other teams.
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy by Pick
Tm 1, Tm 3, Tm 8: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Tm 2: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Tm 4: Running Backs, Running Back, Quarterback
Tm 5: Wide Receiver, Tight End, Running Back
Tm 6: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Tm 7: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Quarterback
Tm 9: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Tm 10, Tm 12: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver
Tm 11: Running Back, Running Back, Running Back
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2.0
Round 1
1.1. Team 1: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.2. Team 2: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.3. Team 3: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.4. Team 4: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.5. Team 5: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.6. Team 6: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.7. Team 7: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.8. Team 8: De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
1.9. Team 9: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
1.10. Team 10: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
1.11. Team 11: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
1.12. Team 12: Nico Collins, WR, Texans
Notes: Wide receivers burned a lot of fantasy fans this past season, but I still have seven going in the first round. However, three of the first four picks are running backs led by Bijan Robinson. He’s a virtual spring chicken at 22 (he turns 23 this month), and he’s one of only three backs to average 20-plus points in 2024. The other two backs, Barkley and Gibbs, are also coming off huge statistical campaigns. Chase is the first wideout off the board at No. 2 overall, and I can see him being picked first overall in a lot of drafts that favor catches.
Six of the final eight picks in the round are wideouts, with familiar names like Jefferson, St. Brown, Lamb and Collins. Nabers and Nacua are first-time first-rounders, and both will go in the top 12. With the Rams' plans to trade Cooper Kupp, Nacua should see a boatload of targets. Achane busted out for an RB5 finish last season, and Henry belongs in the top 12 despite his age and career workload. He averaged 5.9 yards per attempt at age 30!
Round 2
2.13. Team 12: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.14. Team 11: Breece Hall, RB, Jets
2.15. Team 10: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
2.16. Team 9: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
2.17. Team 8: Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.18. Team 7: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.19. Team 6: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
2.20. Team 5: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.21. Team 4: Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.22. Team 3: James Cook, RB, Bills
2.23. Team 2: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
2.24. Team 1: Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
Notes: This round is loaded with young talent at both wide receiver and running back. Hall, Williams, Taylor, Cook, Brown and Irving are all under 26 and coming off mostly productive years. Hall struggled with an injured knee down the stretch and didn’t meet expectations, but he still finished as the RB16. He should be much better in 2025. Jacobs, who turns 27 this month, was the RB6 on the season but was in the top three down the stretch when we needed him the most. He’ll be a top-24 pick in the majority of drafts next season.
Most of the receivers are young too, as London, Thomas Jr., and Bowers are all under 26. McLaurin will be 30 at the start of next season, but he’s coming off a career season. Brown, who disappointed down the stretch, will turn 28 in June. Bowers, the first tight end off the board, broke just about every rookie record at tight end and could be the next Travis Kelce.
Round 3
3.25. Team 1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
3.26. Team 2: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.27. Team 3: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
3.28. Team 4: Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.29. Team 5: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
3.30. Team 6: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
3.31. Team 7: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
3.32. Team 8: Davante Adams, WR, Jets
3.33. Team 9: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
3.34. Team 10: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
3.35. Team 11: Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
3.36. Team 12: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
Notes: Three straight receivers were picked to start this round, including Smith-Njigba, Evans, and Rice. Evans will enter next season at the age of 32, but he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. I have Rice in the third round for now, but his value ultimately depends on his return from a knee injury and whether he’ll face league discipline for his off-field issues. Allen, the first quarterback off the board, goes at No. 28 in this mock. He’s a few spots ahead of the second field general, Jackson, who had a career year in 2024.
McBride, coming off a breakout season, is the second tight end off the board behind only Bowers. I have CMC in this round, but he was maybe the most difficult player to draft. His ceiling is sky-high, but he’s missed all but 36 games (out of 66) in the last four years.
The rest of the round includes Kamara, who is coming off an RB9 season, Mixon, who was the RB17 and struggled down the stretch, and Adams, who is 32 but showed no signs of slowing down. Hill, a top-three overall pick last season, tumbles into Round 3 after a what was subpar campaign. He’ll be entering his age-31 season, which could be a concern.
Round 4
4.37. Team 12: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
4.38. Team 11: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
4.39. Team 10: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
4.40. Team 9: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
4.41. Team 8: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
4.42. Team 7: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
4.43. Team 6: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
4.44. Team 5: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
4.45. Team 4: Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
4.46. Team 3: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
4.47. Team 2: David Montgomery, RB, Lions
4.48. Team 1: DJ Moore, WR, Bears
Notes: Hurts, who finished fifth among quarterbacks on a points-per-game basis, is the first player off the board and the third field general. Daniels, the QB5 overall as a rookie, looks like a true fantasy superstar in the making. Higgins, who is slated to become a free agent, is the first of five wideouts in the round. Godwin finished last season second in terms of points scored per game among wideouts, but he’s coming off a gruesome injury and is also heading to free agency. As a result, his stock is in a state of flux. I also have my boy Laddy Daddy (you know him as Ladd) in this round, and I’m not giving up on Harrison Jr. even after a disappointing season. He should only get better in his second season.
The top runner in the round is Walker III, who is loaded with talent but has had injury woes at the NFL level. The surprising Hubbard, who missed two games but still finished as the RB14, last season is now a top-50 pick. With Jonathon Brooks (knee) already out for next season, he’ll remain the top runner in Carolina. Pacheco has been non-existent since he came back from a broken leg, but I still see him as an RB2 in fantasy leagues. Conner will come with risk entering his age-30 season, but he was solid in 2024 with an RB11 finish.
Round 5
5.49. Team 1: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
5.50. Team 2: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
5.51. Team 3: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
5.52. Team 4: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
5.53. Team 5: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.54. Team 6: Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
5.55. Team 7: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
5.56. Team 8: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
5.57. Team 9: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers
5.58. Team 10: Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
5.59. Team 11: Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
5.60. Team 12: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
Notes: This round starts with Olave, who was a top-24 pick in 2024 drafts but missed most of the year with concussion woes. He has the talent to be a top-12 fantasy wideout, but those durability concerns hurt his stock. Five other wide receivers were also picked including Metcalf, who is coming off his worst fantasy season since he was a rookie. It’s hard to put my finger on Worthy’s stock, at least until we find out about Rashee Rice.
Burrow, the QB3 this past season, is the lone quarterback picked in this round and the fifth overall at the position. I also have two young backs, Dobbins and Tracy Jr., who moved way up compared to their respective ADPs from a year ago. Dobbins is slated to become a free agent, but I’d be surprised if he leaves the Chargers in the offseason. Jones, who had an RB14 campaign, will be entering his age-30 season and is slated to become a free agent.