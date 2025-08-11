Fabs' Fantasy Football Mock Draft 5.0: Christian McCaffrey Drops From Round 1
We are just a few weeks away from the start of the NFL season! That’s wild! Over the last few months, we’ve seen players change teams via trade or free agency, coaches get fired and hired, and college prospects have their names called to play at the next level.
With that said, it’s a great time for my latest one-man fantasy mock draft. It includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex players (non-super flex). No kickers or D/STs were required for the purposes of this mock.
Each team went into the draft with a particular strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Teams 1 and 3 didn’t take a running back. Other mock teams went “old school” and focused on running backs early, while others took a tight end and/or a quarterback higher than the other teams in the draft.
Teams 1: Wide receiver, wide receiver, tight end
Teams 2, 8: Running back, wide receiver, quarterback
Team 3: Wide receiver, tight end, quarterback
Teams 4, 6, 7: Wide receiver, running back, running back
Team 9: Running back, running back, quarterback
Team 10: Running back, running back, wide receiver
Team2 11, 12: Wide receiver, wide receiver, running back
Now that you have the 411, here’s the mock draft … with a few surprises along the way!
2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.1
1
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.2
2
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.3
3
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.4
4
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.5
5
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.6
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.7
7
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
1.8
8
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.9
9
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
1.1
10
De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
1.11
11
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
1.12
12
Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jaguars
Notes: The first round is mostly chalk from my last mock, starting with Chase and Robinson, followed by a combination of wideouts and running backs. I have dropped Barkley out of the top five for fear of regression, which I have talked about extensively, but my guess is that he’ll be in the top five in most redrafts. To the surprise of no one, Jeanty is the first rookie off the board. The first round concludes with two high-end wide receivers, Nacua and Thomas Jr.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.13
12
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
2.14
11
Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.15
10
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
2.16
9
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
2.17
8
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
2.18
7
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.19
6
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.2
5
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.21
4
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
2.22
3
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.23
2
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
2.24
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
Notes: Collins and London lead off the round, followed by two veteran running backs in Henry and McCaffrey. I know he’s going in the first round based on ADP data, but I’m not willing to take CMC that high. Buyer beware. Henry starts a running back run that includes six in seven picks and includes Taylor, Jacobs, Williams and Irving. Bowers is the first tight end off the board, to the surprise of no one. The round ends with two wideouts, Wilson and Smith-Njigba. Both are going a full round later based on ADP data, so I like them more than most.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.25
1
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
3.26
2
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.27
3
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
3.28
4
James Cook, RB, Bills
3.29
5
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
3.3
6
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
3.31
7
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
3.32
8
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
3.33
9
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
3.34
10
Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
3.35
11
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
3.36
12
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
Notes: The round begins with the second tight end, McBride. He’s followed by the first two quarterbacks, Allen and Jackson. Hurts and Daniels are also picked in this round. I usually wait on a field general, but this is where this quartet will likely be picked in drafts. A total of five running backs had their names called here, led by Cook, Brown, and Hall. Hampton has moved up into Round 3 due to the questions about Najee Harris after he suffered a superficial eye injury on the Fourth of July. The biggest surprise in this round might be McConkey, who is going in the second round based on ADP. I have him ranked as the WR13 in my rankings, however, and I don’t see him as a top-24 pick (as much as I like his game).
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.37
12
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
4.38
11
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
4.39
10
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
4.4
9
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
4.41
8
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
4.42
7
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
4.43
6
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
4.44
5
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
4.45
4
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
4.46
3
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
4.47
2
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
4.48
1
James Conner, RB, Cardinals
Notes: Walker III is the first pick of the round, then we see a huge wide receiver run that starts with Metcalf (who moved up a few spots since the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers). The other receivers in the run are McLaurin, Higgins, Evans, Harrison Jr. and Moore. Kittle is the third tight end picked, and he’s the lone non-wideout in eight straight picks. Worthy has moved up into Round 4 with the expected suspension of Rashee Rice, which we are still waiting to hear about from the NFL. That’s a situation to monitor in the coming weeks.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.49
1
David Montgomery, RB, Lions
5.5
2
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
5.51
3
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
5.52
4
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
5.53
5
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.54
6
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
5.55
7
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
5.56
8
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
5.57
9
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
5.58
10
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
5.59
11
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
5.6
12
Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
Notes: The fifth round starts with a running back, Montgomery, but it then picks right back up with another run on receivers. Over the next four selections, Sutton, Smith, Waddle (who moved up after the Jonnu Smith trade) and Flowers come off the board. Three other wideouts, Williams, McMillan and Olave, are also picked in the round. Swift has moved up a bit since the Bears didn’t add any obvious competition for their backfield touches, and I moved Ridley into Round 5 as the top option in the Titans offense for rookie Cam Ward.
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.61
12
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers
6.62
11
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
6.63
10
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
6.64
9
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
6.65
8
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
6.66
7
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
6.67
6
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
6.68
5
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
6.69
4
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
6.7
3
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
6.71
2
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
6.72
1
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
Notes: Round 6 starts with Jennings, whose value is on the rise with questions about the status of Brandon Aiyuk (knee) heading into Week 1. Mahomes is the sixth quarterback off the board, and he’s joined by three other Chiefs (Pacheco, Rice, Kelce). It’s hard to place Rice until we know the specific length of his suspension, but he has WR1 upside upon his return. Kelce is the second tight end in the round behind Hockenson. Pickens has moved up a bit after being traded to Dallas, and Odunze is one of my favorite breakout picks.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.73
1
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars
7.74
2
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers
7.75
3
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
7.76
4
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
7.77
5
Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
7.78
6
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
7.79
7
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
7.8
8
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
7.81
9
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
7.82
10
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
7.83
11
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
7.84
12
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
Notes: This round starts with two rookies, Hunter and Johnson. Hunter is going in the sixth round based on ADP, but I’m a bit more cautious since his role with the Jaguars is still a bit of a mystery. Will he play wideout and cornerback equally? Can he do it for an entire year? Time will tell. Henderson is the third rookie in the first four picks, followed by Mixon. He’s a major question mark due to foot and ankle issues that could keep him out of training camp … and maybe longer. Addison is likely to be suspended three games, but he’s still worth a spot in Round 7. Murray is my QB7, followed by Mayfield and Nix, who are also drafted.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.85
12
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
8.86
11
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jagaurs
8.87
10
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
8.88
9
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
8.89
8
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
8.9
7
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
8.91
6
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders
8.92
5
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
8.93
4
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
8.94
3
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
8.95
2
David Njoku, TE, Browns
8.96
1
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
Notes: Andrews is the seventh tight end on my rank list, and both he and Njoku come off the board in this round. There are also several running backs in this round that come with question marks. I still have Etienne Jr. ranked as the top Jaguars running back, but Tank Bigsby is closing ground. Judkins is the only unsigned rookie and we’re not sure when he will join the Browns due to an off-field incident, but I’d roll the dice on him at this point. Warren will share work with Johnson in Pittsburgh, but he could have flex value in PPR formats. I think Dobbins will start for the Broncos ahead of Harvey, but I like the latter a bit more in drafts. Stevenson and Williams both come with their own depth-chart drama, but neither has been picked as more than a No. 4 fantasy running back based on this mock.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.97
1
Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
9.98
2
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 48ers
9.99
3
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
9.1
4
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
9.101
5
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
9.102
6
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
9.103
7
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
9.104
8
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
9.105
9
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
9.106
10
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
9.107
11
Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks
9.108
12
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars
Notes: The dart throws continue in this round, as several players who could have a path to fantasy value (sleepers) are selected. That list includes players such as Perasall, Skattebo, Mason, Spears and the aforementioned Bigsby. At wide receiver, Godwin has fallen a few rounds since we’re unsure when he’ll return from the ankle he injured last season. We’ve also heard rave reviews about rookie Emeka Egbuka in Bucs camp. Kupp is no longer an elite player, and I’d avoid him until this part of the draft. Engram and Kraft, the two tight ends in the round, could be nice bargains. Engram, in particular, is a favorite target of mine.
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
10.109
12
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
10.11
11
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
10.111
10
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
10.112
9
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers
10.113
8
Najee Harris, RB, Chargers
10.114
7
Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
10.115
6
Nick Chubb, RB, Texans
10.116
5
Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
10.117
4
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
10.118
3
Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys
10.119
2
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
10.12
1
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
Notes: This round starts with Charbonnet, who is the handcuff for Walker III. Another big handcuff, Guerendo, comes off the board a few picks later. In all, eight of the 12 picks in this round are running backs … including Harris, Ekeler, Chubb (who’s stock has risen with the Mixon news), and Ford (who’s also moved up due to the Judkins situation). The round also features two tight ends, Kincaid and Warren, and two quarterbacks in Prescott and Purdy. Both players being available in this round (and many others) bodes well for those fantasy managers who like to wait on the quarterback position until later in their draft.
Total players drafted per position:
Quarterbacks: 12
Running Backs: 49
Wide Receivers: 47
Tight Ends: 12