The fantasy football season isn’t over, at least not if you participate in a postseason league! There are a few different types of these competitions, but my favorite has always been “One-and-Done Leagues.” Here’s a quick overview of this format.

Rather than drafting a team, which isn’t as much fun because each week’s slate of games results in a decline in available teams and players, you’ll set a new lineup each week. The caveat is that once you use a player, you’re not allowed to use him again.

Therein lies the challenge of this format: You have to be careful not to leave yourself without a full starting lineup during Super Bowl week. That’s why the best strategy to avoid this is to fill the "onesie” positions with players from the same conference until the final week of the postseason. That’s quarterbacks, tight ends, kickers and defenses.

Going into the playoffs, I decided to start all AFC quarterbacks until the Super Bowl. This week, I’ll use Drake Maye (sorry, Jarrett Stidham). That will leave me with either Matthew Stafford or Sam Darnold at quarterback in the Super Bowl.

At running back, I started James Cook II and RJ Harvey last week. This week, I’m going with Kenneth Walker III, who has been on fire and has absolutely owned the Rams this season. I’ll go with Rhamondre Stevenson at the other running back position.

I played Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Davante Adams, and DJ Moore at wide receiver last week, so the pickings are slim (I used Puka Nacua in the Wild Card Round). As a result, I’ll start Courtland Sutton, Stefon Diggs, and Rashid Shaheed this week and hope to get one or two good stat lines, since the matchups are mostly tough for wideouts.

The conference with the best fantasy tight ends going into the postseason was the NFC, so I’ll start Colby Parkinson this week. That will leave me with either Hunter Henry or Evan Engram for the Super Bowl lineup. (Yeah, I’m hoping for a Pats win)!

At kicker, I’m going to use Andy Borregales. He has the best matchup of the four remaining kickers, and that will leave me to use either Jason Myers or Harrison Mevis in the final round of this one-and-done challenge. I’ve gone with all NFC defense (I started Seattle last week), so I’m playing the Rams this week. The matchup is bad, but I’ll have either the Patriots or the Broncos for the Super Bowl.

Here’s my complete Conference Round lineup!

Fab’s Conference Championship Round One-And-Done Starting Lineup

Pos Player Team Opponent QB Drake Maye NE at DEN RB Kenneth Walker III SEA vs. LAR RB Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DEN WR Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NE WR Stefon Diggs NE at DEN TE Colby Parkinson LAR at SEA FL Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. LAR K Andy Borregales NE at DEN DEF Rams LAR at SEA

