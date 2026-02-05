SI

Fabs’ One-And-Done Fantasy Football Playoff Lineup For Super Bowl LX

Michael Fabiano|
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a starter in Michael Fabiano's One-And-Done Super Bowl lineup.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a starter in Michael Fabiano's One-And-Done Super Bowl lineup. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl XL matchup is set, as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will face Drake Maye and the Patriots. If you’re playing in a One-And-Done fantasy league and have followed my weekly postseason advice, then you will have a full lineup to set for the Big Game. Obviously, most of the best players have already been used. 

As a result, setting a lineup full of stars is ultimately impossible. That’s why you have to use your savvy and knowledge to set the best possible lineup for the week. 

Going into the playoffs, I decided to start all AFC quarterbacks until the Super Bowl. I used Drake Maye in the conference championship round, and I’ll use Sam Darnold this week. 

At running back, I’ve run through all the starters. I still have TreVeyon Henderson to use, but I’m not expecting much. After all, he played only four snaps in the win over Denver. I also planned to use Zach Charbonnet this week if Seattle advanced, but that plan fell through when he tore his ACL in the divisional round. 

As a result, George Holani is in my lineup. 

The best wide receivers left for me to start in the Super Bowl round are Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and Rashid Shaheed. I’ll use Hollins as a flex. I started all NFC tight ends to this point, so I’ll gladly start one of Maye’s favorite targets, Hunter Henry.

I used all AFC kickers so far, and that leaves me with the best kicker in fantasy football from this past season, Jason Myers, in the Super Bowl. I went with all NFC defenses to this point, so now I have the Patriots defense to fill out the final starting spot. 

Here is my complete Super Bowl Round lineup!

Wild Card Round | Divisional Round | Conference Round

Fab’s Super Bowl One-And-Done Starting Lineup

Pos

Player

Team

Opponent

QB

Sam Darnold

SEA

at NE

RB

TreVeyeon Henderson

NE

vs. SEA

RB

George Holani

SEA

at NE

WR

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. SEA

WR

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at NE

TE

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. SEA

FL

Mack Hollins

NE

vs. SEA

K

Jason Myers

SEA

at NE

DEF

Patriots

NE

vs. SEA

