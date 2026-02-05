Fabs’ One-And-Done Fantasy Football Playoff Lineup For Super Bowl LX
The Super Bowl XL matchup is set, as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will face Drake Maye and the Patriots. If you’re playing in a One-And-Done fantasy league and have followed my weekly postseason advice, then you will have a full lineup to set for the Big Game. Obviously, most of the best players have already been used.
As a result, setting a lineup full of stars is ultimately impossible. That’s why you have to use your savvy and knowledge to set the best possible lineup for the week.
Going into the playoffs, I decided to start all AFC quarterbacks until the Super Bowl. I used Drake Maye in the conference championship round, and I’ll use Sam Darnold this week.
At running back, I’ve run through all the starters. I still have TreVeyon Henderson to use, but I’m not expecting much. After all, he played only four snaps in the win over Denver. I also planned to use Zach Charbonnet this week if Seattle advanced, but that plan fell through when he tore his ACL in the divisional round.
As a result, George Holani is in my lineup.
The best wide receivers left for me to start in the Super Bowl round are Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and Rashid Shaheed. I’ll use Hollins as a flex. I started all NFC tight ends to this point, so I’ll gladly start one of Maye’s favorite targets, Hunter Henry.
I used all AFC kickers so far, and that leaves me with the best kicker in fantasy football from this past season, Jason Myers, in the Super Bowl. I went with all NFC defenses to this point, so now I have the Patriots defense to fill out the final starting spot.
Here is my complete Super Bowl Round lineup!
Fab’s Super Bowl One-And-Done Starting Lineup
Pos
Player
Team
Opponent
QB
Sam Darnold
SEA
at NE
RB
TreVeyeon Henderson
NE
vs. SEA
RB
George Holani
SEA
at NE
WR
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. SEA
WR
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at NE
TE
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. SEA
FL
Mack Hollins
NE
vs. SEA
K
Jason Myers
SEA
at NE
DEF
Patriots
NE
vs. SEA
