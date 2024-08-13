Fantasy Football Fans Concerned Over Jahmyr Gibbs Hamstring Injury
Injuries are a part of the National Football League and fantasy football.
But when it involves a high-end superstar, it raises fantasy eyebrows. That’s the case with Jahmyr Gibbs, who left Monday’s practice with an injured hamstring. Soft tissue injuries can linger and become problematic, so there’s a chance Gibbs is forced to miss extended time, even if it’s out of an abundance of caution from the Lions’ medical and coaching staff.
Jahmyr Gibbs' Fantasy Outlook Following Hamstring Injury News
The RB10 based on PPR points as a rookie, Gibbs was a stud down the stretch and helped a lot of fantasy managers reach their league championship. In fact, he was fifth in points at the running back position during the fantasy postseason.
In the last week, Gibbs is coming off the board, on average, at 11.1 (RB4) at the National Fantasy Football Championships. That number could fall a bit, at least until we get a clearer picture of his prognosis.
In the event that Gibbs misses the rest of camp and is in danger of missing the start of the regular season, look for the value of his teammate, David Montgomery, to rise. Even while in a committee, the veteran scored 13 touchdowns and was the RB17 last season.
As for Gibbs, I don’t see his average draft position dropping significantly unless the Lions receive bad news. If you’re drafting before that news breaks, however, I can see playing it safe and taking a back with similar value like Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor.
Despite the news, Jahmyr Gibbs remains the RB5 while Montgomery sits at RB26 in my2024 fantasy football running back rankings.