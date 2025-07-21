Fantasy Football No. 2 Draft Pick Strategy: How to Win With the Second Overall Selection
“I heard you missed us! We’re back!”
David Lee Roth once famously said that in the Van Halen video, “Hot For Teacher” about kids going back to school. That’s a lot like fantasy managers at this time of the year … it’s been a long offseason full of big moves, trades and draft picks, and now I’m here to take you to (fantasy football) school!
For this exercise, I’ll be looking at draft strategies for those who hold the No. 2 overall pick. It’s an advantageous spot because, of course, you have your choice of all but one player in the entire NFL. On the flip side, you’ll have an extended time to wait between your first pick and your second pick, your third pick and your fourth pick, and so on and so forth. So, it’s imperative to have a good strategy that will help you build a championship-level roster.
That’s where I come in!
To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the second overall pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in each and every round. Also, I’ll give you some of the actual players I’d most like to target in a best-case scenario based on the average draft position data at FantasyPros. Check out my Top 200 player rankings too in order to get a gauge on who I like this year.
Alright, let’s kick things off!
No. 2 Fantasy Football Draft Pick Strategy
Rounds 1-2
The current consensus No. 1 overall pick is Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, but there are going to be drafts where Falcons running back Bijan Robinson or even Eagles running back Saquon Barkley could go at the top. (I’ve talked about why I would avoid Barkley). However, based on FantasyPros ADP and my rankings, I’ll assume the pick here is Robinson.
In Round 2 (pick No. 25), I’ll be looking for the best available wide receiver or running back in most cases. In the scenario where Robinson is my first overall pick (remember, I only play in PPR leagues), then I’ll be grabbing a player like A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson or Jaxson Smith-Njigba at the end of the second round. This would give me a good wide receiver and top RB with my first two picks.
If you want an elite quarterback, this is probably where you’ll need to take him (you’ll have near back-to-back picks, so you can grab a star like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson). The same goes for the tight end. If you want Brock Bowers or Trey McBride, you’ll have to take them here or you will likely lose them because they’ll be gone by Round 3.
However, I typically wait until later in the draft to fill those two positions.
Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick: Robinson
Fabs' ideal Round 2 picks: Brown/Wilson/Smith-Njigba.
Rounds 3-4
You hold the second pick in every odd round, so you’ll have a chance to grab one of the best player on the board yet again (fun, right?). If you’re of the Hero-RB mindset (drafting one running back in the first five to six rounds) you could go with a second wide receiver in this spot. In fact, I might even get two of the players I mentioned as my ideal second-round choices (Brown, Wilson, JSN) in Round 3. Since I have such a long wait until my fourth-round pick, I’ll more than likely look to target the best available wideout with the No. 26 pick.
After your extended wait, you now have two draft picks in the next four. You’ll also likely start getting “sniped” by the team with the first overall pick. That’s life in the fantasy world. It’s important to keep tabs on whether or not there’s been a run at a position, leaving it a bit thinner in terms of depth and if you want to grab a player at that spot now or punt it down the line instead.
In this case, I’m going with the best available player between the running backs and wideouts. Based on ADP, that would be players like James Cook, Breece Hall or Rashee Rice.
Fabs’ ideal Round 3 picks: Brown/Wilson/Smith-Njigba
Fabs' ideal Round 4 picks: Cook/Hall/Rice/Terry McLaurin/Kenneth Walker III
Rounds 5-6
The depth of options has dwindled a bit at this point, as you’ve been waiting to make your pick for two nearly full rounds. If you’ve followed my strategy, you have either one running back and three wide receivers or a pair at each position heading into the 50th overall selection.
In the first scenario, I’m grabbing my second running back here (maybe Alvin Kamara or a rookie like Omarion Hampton). If I already have an RB2, I’ll likely go with the best available runner or wideout in the fifth round. More than likely, it will be the latter (maybe a DK Metcalf).
It’s at this point that I might look into a tight end based on who is available. My ideal first five rounds includes a pair of runners and three wideouts, and tight ends like Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson or Travis Kelce could still be on the board at the end of Round 6. If LaPorta were gone, however, I'd most likely punt the position down the line and grab another runner or wideout.
If you don’t have a quarterback yet, don’t fret … there will be plenty of good options in future rounds.
Fabs’ ideal Round 5 picks: Hampton/Kamara/Chuba Hubbard
Fabs' ideal Round 6 picks: LaPorta/Jaylen Waddle/Chris Olave
Rounds 7-8
I would continue to focus on the best player available strategy here, picking either a back or a wideout (assuming you took a tight end in Round 6). If you’re still without a tight end, now could be the time to target that position. Hockenson and Kelce could still be options. If they’re gone, I’d likely wait and punt the position down the road a few more rounds.
I’d also be looking at the draft flow and seeing what quarterbacks are on the board. Based on Fantasy Pros ADP, the trio of Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes could be on the board. I’d still wait, however, looking instead to get a young running back or wide receiver like TreVeyon Henderson or Travis Hunter.
At the end of the eighth round, it’s either time to fill your quarterback position (depending on the depth that’s left), or continue to bolster your offensive skill spots with potential sleepers. There’s a chance Kyler Murray could have slid to this round in some leagues, otherwise you can look for upside player options like Rome Odunze, Jaylen Warren or Ricky Pearsall.
Fabs’ ideal Round 7 picks: Hockenson/Kelce/Hunter/Henderson/Odunze
Fabs' ideal Round 8 picks: Mayfield/Nix/Mahomes/Odunze/Warren/Pearsall
Rounds 9-10
With the second pick in the ninth round, you can go in any number of directions. Those of you who waited on quarterback can grab a player like Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott or Justin Fields. This is also a good time to grab sleepers or even a handcuff such as Issac Guerendo or Zach Charbonnet.
Other good options who will be available at this point in drafts include Jordan Mason, Jakobi Meyers or Evan Engram … again, it all depends on how your roster is built. But getting depth with upside is important in these mid-to-late rounds.
Looking ahead to the next to second-to-last pick of the 10th round, you could get a second quarterback (unless you took an elite player in the first five rounds, then I would wait a few more rounds). That would be borderline QB1s such as Prescott, Fields or Jared Goff.
You could also continue to bolster your depth at running back or wide receiver, where players such as Tyjae Spears, J.K. Dobbins, or Emeka Egbuka will likely still be on the board.
Fabs’ ideal Round 9 picks: Purdy/Prescott/Guerendo/Charbonnet
Fabs' ideal Round 10 picks: Fields/Goff/Spears/Dobbins
Late Rounds (11-plus)
Once you’re in the final rounds, you shouldn’t be just drafting players haphazardly … there is often value to be had. There will still be a lot of good young quarterbacks, such as veterans like Justin Herbert or Jordan Love and sleepers like Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. I also like to grab a second tight end (unless I have one of the top five players at the position). That includes guys like Jake Ferguson or Tucker Kraft.
Like I said, there’s still good options.
Deep sleepers should be targeted, too. Think about players like Trey Benson, Jaylen Wright, Marvin Mims Jr., Cedric Tillman or Brenton Strange (to name a few). Throw those darts at players with a path to workload/targets or an injury away from being thrust into a big role.
You’ll also be rounding out your roster in these final stanzas, including drafting a kicker and a defense if they’re required (many leagues have removed both positions). I’d wait to draft those until the last two rounds, unless you want to grab a high-end kicker (Brandon Aubrey or Jake Bates) or defense (Broncos, Eagles, Steelers) in the third-to-last round.