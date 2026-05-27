Kyle Monangai, Jonathan Brooks Among 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers

The 2025 fantasy football season didn’t bring with it a glut of sleeper running backs. While there were some players who came out of nowhere to produce starter-worthy totals, the number of runners who were able to establish and maintain surprising statistical success was low.

To me, a sleeper is a player who has never before been a reliable fantasy starter but is on the verge of statistical improvement. However, his final fantasy rank doesn’t project him to finish as a top-10 player (that characterises a “breakout” player) at his respective offensive position.

Kenneth Gainwell was easily the best running back sleeper last season. Heck, he wasn’t even on most football radars last draft season. After all, the Steelers still had Jaylen Warren as an incumbent and drafted Kaleb Johnson as a potential replacement for Najee Harris. Ultimately, Johnson was a dud, and Gainwell went on to catch 73 passes and finish as the RB16.

That’s the epitome of a sleeper.

With that said, here are eight running backs who you can get in the middle to late rounds of your 2026 drafts who could bring back plenty of fantasy value as the regular season wears on.

RUNNING BACK SLEEPERS

J.K. Dobbins, Broncos

Dobbins isn’t your traditional “sleeper,” but he can still be had at a good price in drafts. In fact, RJ Harvey has a higher ADP at this point. That’s despite Dobbins was the starter and averaged nearly 12 points per game in 10 games before an injury knocked him out of action. Dobbins is the poster child for injury-prone backs, which is part of the reason he falls in drafts, but he can still be a useful asset when he’s active.

Kyle Monangai, Bears

Monangai has the tools to be the Bears’ top running back for years to come. While he might have to wait another year before he takes the top spot on the depth chart from D’Andre Swift, it wouldn’t be crazy to see Monangai’s touch share (22.3% last year) creep a bit closer to Swift’s 30.6%. He could push for standalone flex value in Year 2.

Blake Corum, Rams

I don’t see Corum as a threat to Kyren Williams, who is one of the more underrated running backs in fantasy football, but he could still bring back flex appeal in 2026. The Michigan product averaged 5.1 yards per rush a season ago, and he rushed for six scores despite only 145 carries. Corum’s stock would also soar if Williams went down with an injury. At this point, he’s not coming off the board until the mid-30s among backs.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

I think Rashaad White will be the most valuable PPR back in Washington, but I don’t think he’ll be featured. Instead, I’d project a committee that has White, Croskey-Merritt and, to a lesser degree, Jerome Ford. (I’m not looking past Kaytron Allen, either, but he’s fourth on the depth chart at this point). Remember, JCM finished with 805 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and he should see enough work this season to become a viable, standalone flex starter in this Washington backfield rotation.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars

Potential breakout player Bhayshul Tuten will be the target out of the backfield for a lot of fantasy managers, and with good reason, but don’t look past Rodriguez. Remember, he played under coach Liam Coen for one season (2021) at Kentucky, and that familiarity could be enough for Rodriguez to earn more touches than we might project. He’ll be well worth a late-round flier in drafts as a No. 5 back or Tuten handcuff.

Jonathan Brooks, Panthers

You remember Brooks, right? He was a second-round pick by the Panthers who sustained back-to-back ACL tears between his final collegiate year and his first pro campaign. With Rico Dowdle now in Pittsburgh, Brooks (when healthy enough) will likely be the No. 2 back behind Chuba Hubbard. A one-time superstar who was a Heisman hopeful before getting hurt at Texas, he’s a worthwhile late-round pick based on his ADP (RB44).

Jaydon Blue, Cowboys

The Cowboys appear to be a bit thin at running back behind Javonte Williams, who had a breakout 2025 campaign. The current backs behind him are Malik Davis, Phil Magah and Blue, who looked good in a meaningless Week 18 game as a rookie. Should the team stand pat in its backfield, Blue will be a popular handcuff and late-round flier.

Kaelon Black, 49ers

The 49ers used a third-round pick to take Black, so the team obviously likes what he showed in his final collegiate season at Indiana. If he can pass Jordan James on the depth chart, Black would be a viable handcuff for Christian McCaffrey. He was a superstar a year ago, but CMC will be 30 and is coming off a season with 450 combined touches. He has also played healthy, back-to-back campaigns just once since 2020, which is a concern. If that trend re-emerges, Black would be in for a potential lead role in a committee scenario.

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