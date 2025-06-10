SI

Are Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley Destined To Disappoint Fantasy Managers After Magical Seasons?

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson scored the most fantasy points of any player at his position in a single season in 2024.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson scored the most fantasy points of any player at his position in a single season in 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL campaign saw a few players have what I like to call “magical seasons” in fantasy football. And, if you’ve followed me during my 20-plus years in the fantasy sports industry, you’ve no doubt heard me proclaim, “Beware the Magical Season!” It’s basically a regression warning, because it’s often difficult for a player to duplicate (or even come close) to a massive statistical year again.

So, which players should fantasy managers be worried about in 2025 drafts?

Let’s start with the quarterback position and Lamar Jackson. You might not know it, but he is coming off the best fantasy season of all time among field generals. His 430.4 fantasy points are 13 more than the previous best single-season total (417.4) set by Patrick Mahomes in 2022.

In the Super Bowl era, Jackson is one of just four quarterbacks to score 400 points.

As you’ll see from the chart below, all of those quarterbacks saw a drop in points the following season. That includes Jackson himself … he dropped 82.9 points the year after scoring 415.7 points in 2019. What’s more, Josh Allen is the lone signal-caller who didn’t see a decline of at least 82.9 points … he scored similar totals in both 2021 and 2022.

Player

Year

Total TDs

Points

Year

Total TDs

Points

Points Diff.

Patrick Mahomes

2022

45

417.4

2023

27

280.2

-137.2

Patrick Mahomes

2018

52

417.1

2019

28

287

-130.1

Lamar Jackson

2019

43

415.7

2020

33

332.8

-82.9

Peyton Manning

2013

56

410

2014

39

312.7

-97.3

Josh Allen

2021

42

402.6

2022

42

395.5

-7.1

At running back, I have already detailed my concerns about Saquon Barkley. He’s the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season, and chances are he’ll be the ninth running back to see his fantasy point totals decline.

As you can see below, the previous eight 2,000-yard rushers saw a decline of at least 99.4 points in the following year. Barkley also has to contend with the Curse of 370, the Curse of 400 Carries and for those of you who believe in curses and jinxes, he’s also on the cover of Madden.

Player

Year

Yards

Points

Year

Yards

Points

Points Diff.

Derrick Henry

2020

2027

333.1

2021

937

193.3

-139.8

Adrian Peterson

2012

2097

347.4

2013

1266

232.7

-114.7

Chris Johnson

2009

2006

392.9

2010

1364

272.9

-120

Jamal Lewis

2003

2066

325.1

2004

1006

164.2

-160.9

Terrell Davis

1998

2008

381.5

1999

211

36.7

-344.8

Barry Sanders

1997

2053

348.8

1998

1491

235

-113.8

Eric Dickerson

1984

2105

327.4

1985

1234

228

-99.4

O.J. Simpson

1973

2003

285.2

1974

1125

170.4

-114.8

Barkley isn’t the only running back coming off a magical season.

Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored 20 total touchdowns, is one of only 25 running backs in the Super Bowl era to hit that mark. That’s a big sample size, so I’m taking the runners who hit that mark since 2010 (15 years). That list includes nine of the 25 running backs, six of which occurred since 2020. As the chart below shows, following a season with at least 20 touchdowns is tough to repeat.

Player

Year

Total TDs

Points

Year

Total TDs

Points

Points Diff.

Christian McCaffrey

2023

21

391.3

2024

0

47.8

-343.5

Raheem Mostert

2023

21

267.7

2024

2

70.9

-196.8

Jonathan Taylor

2021

20

373.1

2022

4

146.4

-226.7

Austin Ekeler

2021

20

343.8

2022

18

372.7

28.9

Alvin Kamara

2020

21

377.8

2021

9

234.7

-143.1

Todd Gurley

2018

21

372.1

2019

14

219.4

-152.7

David Johnson

2016

20

407.8

2017

0

13

-394.8

LeSean McCoy

2011

20

328.4

2012

5

199.3

-129.1

None of these running backs scored more than 18 touchdowns the following year, and just two (Gurley, Ekeler) scored more than nine times. What’s more, Ekeler is the lone back to score more fantasy points. Among the other seven, the smallest decline in points is 129.1 (McCoy). Two backs, McCaffrey and Johnson, got hurt and missed most of the year after their 20-touchdown campaigns. Taylor also missed a few games in the 2022 season.

Next up is the wide receivers, and more to the point, Ja’Marr Chase, who scored 403 points last season. He was also just the eighth receiver in that time to post at least 17 touchdown catches.
As you’ll see from the chart above, every wideout to hit that mark in the Super Bowl era saw a decline of no fewer than four touchdowns the following season.

Player

Year

TDs

Points

Year

TDs

Points

Points Diff.

Davante Adams

2020

18

358.4

2021

11

344.3

-14.1

Randy Moss

2007

22

385.3

2008

11

231.8

-153.5

Randy Moss

2003

17

376

2004

13

201.2

-174.8

Randy Moss

1998

21

306.7

1999

11

296.7

-10

Carl Pickens

1995

17

325

1996

12

293.7

-31.3

Cris Carter

1995

17

361.1

1996

10

270.3

-90.8

Sterling Sharpe

1994

18

315.4

1995

0

0

-315.4

Jerry Rice

1989

17

335.6

1990

13

328.2

-7.4

Jerry Rice

1987

22

313.9

1988

9

263.9

-50

Mark Clayton

1984

18

319.4

1985

4

194.6

-124.8

The good news is that all but three receivers scored double-digit touchdowns the season after posting 17-plus touchdowns. The bad news is that the average decline in touchdowns is eight. I didn’t include Sharpe in that research, since he was forced to retire and didn’t play in the 1995 season.

Finally, let’s look at what is also a magical season, this one from Brock Bowers. He went off as a rookie, setting a new NFL record for catches for a first-year player with 112. That is also the third-most catches from any tight end in the Super Bowl era. Bowers also joins a group of 10 tight ends who have caught 100 passes in a single season, again dating back to 1966.

This trend doesn’t include Bowers exclusively either at the position, as Trey McBride also caught 111 passes during what can also be called a “magical season” in the desert. And, as is the case with most other examples, a decline in statistics is almost always imminent.

Player

Year

Catches

Points

Year

Catches

Points

Points Diff.

Evan Engram

2023

114

230.3

2024

47

89.5

-140.8

Travis Kelce

2022

110

316.3

2023

93

219.4

-96.9

Mark Andrews

2021

107

301.1

2022

73

190.5

-110.6

Darren Waller

2020

107

278.6

2021

55

133.5

-145.1

Travis Kelce

2020

105

312.8

2021

92

262.8

-50

Zach Ertz

2018

116

280.3

2019

88

215.6

-64.7

Travis Kelce

2018

103

294.6

2019

97

254.3

-40.3

Jason Witten

2012

110

231.9

2013

73

206.1

-25.8

Dallas Clark

2009

100

271.7

2010

37

89.7

-182

Tony Gonzalez

2004

102

270.3

2005

78

180.5

-89.8

None of these 10 tight ends had more than 93 catches after a 100-plus catch season, and the average decline in receptions is 34.1. In terms of fantasy points, all 10 experienced a drop of at least 25.8 points. The average drop in fantasy points is a frightening 96.4 points.  

These aren’t the lone examples of magical seasons from the 2024 campaign, either.

Bo Nix’s 316.2 fantasy points is the fifth-most for a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Malik Nabers set a new rookie record for receptions by a wide receiver (109), which had been set in the previous season by Puka Nacua (105).  Nabers is also just the fourth rookie wide receiver to post 100 or more catches. Much of this has to do with the extra 17th game in the current NFL season, but it’s still notable for fantasy fans ahead of 2025 drafts.

Regression is real, and magical seasons are rarely duplicated.

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

