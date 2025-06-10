Are Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley Destined To Disappoint Fantasy Managers After Magical Seasons?
The 2024 NFL campaign saw a few players have what I like to call “magical seasons” in fantasy football. And, if you’ve followed me during my 20-plus years in the fantasy sports industry, you’ve no doubt heard me proclaim, “Beware the Magical Season!” It’s basically a regression warning, because it’s often difficult for a player to duplicate (or even come close) to a massive statistical year again.
So, which players should fantasy managers be worried about in 2025 drafts?
Let’s start with the quarterback position and Lamar Jackson. You might not know it, but he is coming off the best fantasy season of all time among field generals. His 430.4 fantasy points are 13 more than the previous best single-season total (417.4) set by Patrick Mahomes in 2022.
In the Super Bowl era, Jackson is one of just four quarterbacks to score 400 points.
As you’ll see from the chart below, all of those quarterbacks saw a drop in points the following season. That includes Jackson himself … he dropped 82.9 points the year after scoring 415.7 points in 2019. What’s more, Josh Allen is the lone signal-caller who didn’t see a decline of at least 82.9 points … he scored similar totals in both 2021 and 2022.
Player
Year
Total TDs
Points
Year
Total TDs
Points
Points Diff.
Patrick Mahomes
2022
45
417.4
2023
27
280.2
-137.2
Patrick Mahomes
2018
52
417.1
2019
28
287
-130.1
Lamar Jackson
2019
43
415.7
2020
33
332.8
-82.9
Peyton Manning
2013
56
410
2014
39
312.7
-97.3
Josh Allen
2021
42
402.6
2022
42
395.5
-7.1
At running back, I have already detailed my concerns about Saquon Barkley. He’s the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season, and chances are he’ll be the ninth running back to see his fantasy point totals decline.
As you can see below, the previous eight 2,000-yard rushers saw a decline of at least 99.4 points in the following year. Barkley also has to contend with the Curse of 370, the Curse of 400 Carries and for those of you who believe in curses and jinxes, he’s also on the cover of Madden.
Player
Year
Yards
Points
Year
Yards
Points
Points Diff.
Derrick Henry
2020
2027
333.1
2021
937
193.3
-139.8
Adrian Peterson
2012
2097
347.4
2013
1266
232.7
-114.7
Chris Johnson
2009
2006
392.9
2010
1364
272.9
-120
Jamal Lewis
2003
2066
325.1
2004
1006
164.2
-160.9
Terrell Davis
1998
2008
381.5
1999
211
36.7
-344.8
Barry Sanders
1997
2053
348.8
1998
1491
235
-113.8
Eric Dickerson
1984
2105
327.4
1985
1234
228
-99.4
O.J. Simpson
1973
2003
285.2
1974
1125
170.4
-114.8
Barkley isn’t the only running back coming off a magical season.
Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored 20 total touchdowns, is one of only 25 running backs in the Super Bowl era to hit that mark. That’s a big sample size, so I’m taking the runners who hit that mark since 2010 (15 years). That list includes nine of the 25 running backs, six of which occurred since 2020. As the chart below shows, following a season with at least 20 touchdowns is tough to repeat.
Player
Year
Total TDs
Points
Year
Total TDs
Points
Points Diff.
Christian McCaffrey
2023
21
391.3
2024
0
47.8
-343.5
Raheem Mostert
2023
21
267.7
2024
2
70.9
-196.8
Jonathan Taylor
2021
20
373.1
2022
4
146.4
-226.7
Austin Ekeler
2021
20
343.8
2022
18
372.7
28.9
Alvin Kamara
2020
21
377.8
2021
9
234.7
-143.1
Todd Gurley
2018
21
372.1
2019
14
219.4
-152.7
David Johnson
2016
20
407.8
2017
0
13
-394.8
LeSean McCoy
2011
20
328.4
2012
5
199.3
-129.1
None of these running backs scored more than 18 touchdowns the following year, and just two (Gurley, Ekeler) scored more than nine times. What’s more, Ekeler is the lone back to score more fantasy points. Among the other seven, the smallest decline in points is 129.1 (McCoy). Two backs, McCaffrey and Johnson, got hurt and missed most of the year after their 20-touchdown campaigns. Taylor also missed a few games in the 2022 season.
Next up is the wide receivers, and more to the point, Ja’Marr Chase, who scored 403 points last season. He was also just the eighth receiver in that time to post at least 17 touchdown catches.
As you’ll see from the chart above, every wideout to hit that mark in the Super Bowl era saw a decline of no fewer than four touchdowns the following season.
Player
Year
TDs
Points
Year
TDs
Points
Points Diff.
Davante Adams
2020
18
358.4
2021
11
344.3
-14.1
Randy Moss
2007
22
385.3
2008
11
231.8
-153.5
Randy Moss
2003
17
376
2004
13
201.2
-174.8
Randy Moss
1998
21
306.7
1999
11
296.7
-10
Carl Pickens
1995
17
325
1996
12
293.7
-31.3
Cris Carter
1995
17
361.1
1996
10
270.3
-90.8
Sterling Sharpe
1994
18
315.4
1995
0
0
-315.4
Jerry Rice
1989
17
335.6
1990
13
328.2
-7.4
Jerry Rice
1987
22
313.9
1988
9
263.9
-50
Mark Clayton
1984
18
319.4
1985
4
194.6
-124.8
The good news is that all but three receivers scored double-digit touchdowns the season after posting 17-plus touchdowns. The bad news is that the average decline in touchdowns is eight. I didn’t include Sharpe in that research, since he was forced to retire and didn’t play in the 1995 season.
Finally, let’s look at what is also a magical season, this one from Brock Bowers. He went off as a rookie, setting a new NFL record for catches for a first-year player with 112. That is also the third-most catches from any tight end in the Super Bowl era. Bowers also joins a group of 10 tight ends who have caught 100 passes in a single season, again dating back to 1966.
This trend doesn’t include Bowers exclusively either at the position, as Trey McBride also caught 111 passes during what can also be called a “magical season” in the desert. And, as is the case with most other examples, a decline in statistics is almost always imminent.
Player
Year
Catches
Points
Year
Catches
Points
Points Diff.
Evan Engram
2023
114
230.3
2024
47
89.5
-140.8
Travis Kelce
2022
110
316.3
2023
93
219.4
-96.9
Mark Andrews
2021
107
301.1
2022
73
190.5
-110.6
Darren Waller
2020
107
278.6
2021
55
133.5
-145.1
Travis Kelce
2020
105
312.8
2021
92
262.8
-50
Zach Ertz
2018
116
280.3
2019
88
215.6
-64.7
Travis Kelce
2018
103
294.6
2019
97
254.3
-40.3
Jason Witten
2012
110
231.9
2013
73
206.1
-25.8
Dallas Clark
2009
100
271.7
2010
37
89.7
-182
Tony Gonzalez
2004
102
270.3
2005
78
180.5
-89.8
None of these 10 tight ends had more than 93 catches after a 100-plus catch season, and the average decline in receptions is 34.1. In terms of fantasy points, all 10 experienced a drop of at least 25.8 points. The average drop in fantasy points is a frightening 96.4 points.
These aren’t the lone examples of magical seasons from the 2024 campaign, either.
Bo Nix’s 316.2 fantasy points is the fifth-most for a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Malik Nabers set a new rookie record for receptions by a wide receiver (109), which had been set in the previous season by Puka Nacua (105). Nabers is also just the fourth rookie wide receiver to post 100 or more catches. Much of this has to do with the extra 17th game in the current NFL season, but it’s still notable for fantasy fans ahead of 2025 drafts.
Regression is real, and magical seasons are rarely duplicated.