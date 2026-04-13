Five Pre-NFL Draft Trades That Would Be Great For Fantasy Football

With the NFL draft nearly upon us, the pundits are expecting a number of trades to be consummated over the three-day event (at least one of which would be a blockbuster). So let’s look at five potential trades that would be the most beneficial to fantasy football fans.

Five NFL trades that would be fantasy wins

1. A.J. Brown to the Patriots: At this point, it would be a surprise if this trade didn’t happen. It has been rumored for a while now, and it could happen during the draft (or after June 1). Regardless, this move wouldn’t hurt Brown’s value in fantasy drafts, but it would make Devonta Smith and Drake Maye more appealing on their respective teams. In particular, Maye will have added Brown and Romeo Doubs to his arsenal. That would lock him into the top three quarterbacks.

Smith would clearly take over as the Eagles’ new No. 1 wide receiver, so, in turn, his fantasy stock would rise. While the team has added Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, dealing Brown would open the door for them to add another wideout as well.

2. Brandon Aiyuk to the Eagles: We haven’t heard much about Aiyuk of late, but we do know he won’t be back in San Francisco. If the Eagles do, in fact, deal Brown, then adding a player such as Aiyuk on the cheap would be a move worth making in both real and fantasy football terms. He wouldn’t put a huge dent into Smith’s fantasy stock, and playing in Philadelphia would allow Aiyuk to get back some of the fantasy appeal that he has lost over the past year-plus.

3. Alvin Kamara to the Seahawks: Kamara’s time in New Orleans appears to be over after the team inked Travis Etienne Jr., so it would make sense for the Saints to move him. He has hinted at retirement if a deal is made, but maybe going to Seattle, where he would have a chance to win a championship, would appeal to Kamara. He would also become the team’s No. 1 running back while Zach Charbonnet (knee) is out, so it would be a win in fantasy.

4. Mac Jones to the Steelers: I know the expectation is that Aaron Rodgers will be back in Pittsburgh this season, but this is “fantasy,” right? I’d much prefer the Steelers do a deal with the 49ers for Jones, who was a viable fantasy starter last season while Brock Purdy was out. Jones is a younger and better option at this point than Rodgers, and his presence under center would make guys like DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. a bit more attractive in drafts.

5. Luke Musgrave to the Dolphins: The Dolphins have added a former Packer at general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan), head coach (Jeff Hafley), and quarterback (Malik Willis), so why not add a tight end? Miami does have Greg Dulcich on the roster, but Musgrave would be an upgrade and could bring back some fantasy value if he’s dealt to South Beach. If he stays in Green Bay, however, Musgrave would continue to be blocked by Tucker Kraft.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated