Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Daniel Jones In The Top 10

Colts QB Daniel Jones ranks second in fantasy points at the position after the first two weeks of the season. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Fantasy football quarterback rankings will have a different look this week, as a number of starters will be out of action due to injuries. Joe Burrow (toe) has been lost for at least three months, leaving Jake Browning as the new starter in Cincinnati. The Vikings will start veteran Carson Wentz, as J.J. McCarthy will be at least two weeks with an injured ankle.

Fantasy fans will also be without Brock Purdy again, and Justin Fields could be out with a concussion. With that said, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings for Week 3.

Week 3 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. MIA

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. DET

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. LAR

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. LV

5

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at NYG

6

Daniel Jones

IND

at TEN

7

Dak Prescott

DAL

at CHI

8

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. DEN

9

Bo Nix

DEN

at LAC

10

Kyler Murray

ARI

at SF

11

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. NYJ

12

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. DAL

13

Drake Maye

NE

vs. PIT

14

Jordan Love

GB

at CLE

15

Jared Goff

DET

at BAL

16

Jake Browning

CIN

at MIN

17

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. NO

18

Mac Jones

SF

vs. ARI

19

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. ATL

20

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. HOU

21

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at NE

22

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

at CAR

23

Geno Smith

LV

at WAS

24

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

at BUF

25

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at JAC

26

Carson Wentz

MIN

vs. CIN

27

Tyrod Taylor

NYJ

at TB

28

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at PHI

29

Russell Wilson

NYG

vs. KC

30

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. IND

31

Spencer Rattler

NO

at SEA

32

Joe Flacco

CLE

vs. GB

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

