Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Daniel Jones In The Top 10
Fantasy football quarterback rankings will have a different look this week, as a number of starters will be out of action due to injuries. Joe Burrow (toe) has been lost for at least three months, leaving Jake Browning as the new starter in Cincinnati. The Vikings will start veteran Carson Wentz, as J.J. McCarthy will be at least two weeks with an injured ankle.
Fantasy fans will also be without Brock Purdy again, and Justin Fields could be out with a concussion. With that said, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings for Week 3.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! I also have my full rankings for every position and flex spot you can check out and are also updated regularly.
Week 3 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. MIA
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. DET
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. LAR
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. LV
5
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at NYG
6
Daniel Jones
IND
at TEN
7
Dak Prescott
DAL
at CHI
8
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. DEN
9
Bo Nix
DEN
at LAC
10
Kyler Murray
ARI
at SF
11
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. NYJ
12
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. DAL
13
Drake Maye
NE
vs. PIT
14
Jordan Love
GB
at CLE
15
Jared Goff
DET
at BAL
16
Jake Browning
CIN
at MIN
17
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. NO
18
Mac Jones
SF
vs. ARI
19
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. ATL
20
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. HOU
21
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at NE
22
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at CAR
23
Geno Smith
LV
at WAS
24
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
at BUF
25
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at JAC
26
Carson Wentz
MIN
vs. CIN
27
Tyrod Taylor
NYJ
at TB
28
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at PHI
29
Russell Wilson
NYG
vs. KC
30
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. IND
31
Spencer Rattler
NO
at SEA
32
Joe Flacco
CLE
vs. GB