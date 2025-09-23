Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jordan Love In The Top 10
The fantasy football quarterback rankings will have a different look once again this week, as a number of starters will continue to be out of action. That list includes Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels, Brock Purdy, and Justin Fields are question marks (stay tuned).
Fantasy managers will also get to see the first NFL start of Jaxson Dart, who has replaced the ineffective Russell Wilson in New York. I have him ranked in the top 20 at the position. With that said, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings for Week 4.
Week 4 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. NO
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at KC
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at TB
4
Justin Herbert
LAC
at NYG
5
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. BAL
6
Caleb Williams
CHI
at LV
7
Jared Goff
DET
vs. CLE
8
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. CIN
9
Daniel Jones
IND
at LAR
10
Jordan Love
GB
at DAL
11
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. PHI
12
Geno Smith
LV
vs. CHI
13
Kyler Murray
ARI
vs. SEA
14
Drake Maye
NE
vs. CAR
15
Marcus Mariota
WAS
at ATL
16
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
vs. NYJ
17
Carson Wentz
MIN
at PIT
18
Jaxson Dart
NYG
vs. LAC
19
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. GB
20
Mac Jones
SF
vs. JAC
21
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at SF
22
Bryce Young
CAR
at NE
23
Sam Darnold
SEA
at ARI
24
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. TEN
25
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. IND
26
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. WAS
27
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. MIN
28
Tyrod Taylor
NYJ
at MIA
29
Jake Browning
CIN
at DEN
30
Joe Flacco
CLE
at DET
31
Cam Ward
TEN
at HOU
32
Spencer Rattler
NO
at BUF