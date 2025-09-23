SI

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jordan Love In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Packers QB Jordan Love has a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.
Packers QB Jordan Love has a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

The fantasy football quarterback rankings will have a different look once again this week, as a number of starters will continue to be out of action. That list includes Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels, Brock Purdy, and Justin Fields are question marks (stay tuned).

Fantasy managers will also get to see the first NFL start of Jaxson Dart, who has replaced the ineffective Russell Wilson in New York. I have him ranked in the top 20 at the position. With that said, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings for Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. NO

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at KC

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at TB

4

Justin Herbert

LAC

at NYG

5

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. BAL

6

Caleb Williams

CHI

at LV

7

Jared Goff

DET

vs. CLE

8

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. CIN

9

Daniel Jones

IND

at LAR

10

Jordan Love

GB

at DAL

11

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. PHI

12

Geno Smith

LV

vs. CHI

13

Kyler Murray

ARI

vs. SEA

14

Drake Maye

NE

vs. CAR

15

Marcus Mariota

WAS

at ATL

16

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

vs. NYJ

17

Carson Wentz

MIN

at PIT

18

Jaxson Dart

NYG

vs. LAC

19

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. GB

20

Mac Jones

SF

vs. JAC

21

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at SF

22

Bryce Young

CAR

at NE

23

Sam Darnold

SEA

at ARI

24

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. TEN

25

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. IND

26

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. WAS

27

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. MIN

28

Tyrod Taylor

NYJ

at MIA

29

Jake Browning

CIN

at DEN

30

Joe Flacco

CLE

at DET

31

Cam Ward

TEN

at HOU

32

Spencer Rattler

NO

at BUF

