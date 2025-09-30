SI

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Justin Fields In The Top 10

Jets QB Justin Fields has a great fantasy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two bye-week teams. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.

The Week 5 quarterback rankings have a few new players among the top 10, including Justin Fields who has a great matchup against the Cowboys. I also have Drake Maye, who is in the midst of a breakout season, ranked as a starter.  

On the flip side, quarterbacks like Geno Smith, Bo Nix and Baker Mayfield have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. NE

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. HOU

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. DEN

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at LAC

5

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at JAC

6

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. WAS

7

Justin Fields

NYJ

vs. DAL

8

Drake Maye

NE

at BUF

9

Kyler Murray

ARI

vs. TEN

10

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. LV

11

Jared Goff

DET

at CIN

12

Dak Prescott

DAL

at NYJ

13

Brock Purdy

SF

at LAR

14

Jaxson Dart

NYG

at NO

15

Baker Mayfield

TB

at SEA

16

Bo Nix

DEN

at PHI

17

Geno Smith

LV

at IND

18

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. MIA

19

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at BAL

20

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. SF

21

Spencer Rattler

NO

vs. NYG

22

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. TB

23

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

at CAR

24

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. KC

25

Carson Wentz

MIN

at CLE

26

Jake Browning

CIN

vs. DET

27

Cam Ward

TEN

at ARI

28

Joe Flacco

CLE

vs. MIN

