Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Justin Fields In The Top 10
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two bye-week teams. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.
The Week 5 quarterback rankings have a few new players among the top 10, including Justin Fields who has a great matchup against the Cowboys. I also have Drake Maye, who is in the midst of a breakout season, ranked as a starter.
On the flip side, quarterbacks like Geno Smith, Bo Nix and Baker Mayfield have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.
Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. NE
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. HOU
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. DEN
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at LAC
5
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at JAC
6
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. WAS
7
Justin Fields
NYJ
vs. DAL
8
Drake Maye
NE
at BUF
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
vs. TEN
10
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. LV
11
Jared Goff
DET
at CIN
12
Dak Prescott
DAL
at NYJ
13
Brock Purdy
SF
at LAR
14
Jaxson Dart
NYG
at NO
15
Baker Mayfield
TB
at SEA
16
Bo Nix
DEN
at PHI
17
Geno Smith
LV
at IND
18
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. MIA
19
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at BAL
20
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. SF
21
Spencer Rattler
NO
vs. NYG
22
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. TB
23
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
at CAR
24
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. KC
25
Carson Wentz
MIN
at CLE
26
Jake Browning
CIN
vs. DET
27
Cam Ward
TEN
at ARI
28
Joe Flacco
CLE
vs. MIN