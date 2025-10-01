Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 5
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defenses/DST Week 5
1. Vikings defense at Browns (London)
2. Cardinals defense vs. Titans
3. Lions defense at Bengals
4. Browns defense vs. Vikings (London)
5. Colts defense vs. Raiders
6. Rams defense vs. 49ers (Thurs.)
7. Bills defense vs. Patriots
8. Seahawks defense vs. Buccaneers
9. Giants defense at Saints
10. Dolphins defense at Panthers
Complete Week 5 defense rankings
Byes: Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers
Week 5 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Vikings defense at Browns (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): The Vikings defense didn’t look great last week against the Steelers, but this unit is a must start with a matchup against the Browns next on the slate. Their offense is tied for the league lead in giveaways with eight, and their quarterbacks have been pressured 45 times and sacked nine times. Look for Minnesota to post a solid line in London.
Start ‘Em
Cardinals defense vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Cardinals defense hasn’t been great in fantasy leagues after four weeks, but it’s hard to ignore a plus matchup against the Titans. Their offense is the worst in the league, averaging just 12.8 points and 210.5 net yards per game. What’s more, Tennessee has committed five giveaways and allowed 17 sacks (second most) of rookie Cam Ward.
Browns defense vs. Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): The Browns have one of the top defensive units in the league, and a matchup against Carson Wentz and the Vikings makes it a solid option this week. Minnesota has allowed a league-high 18 sacks due to offensive line issues, and they’re already committed seven giveaways. That’s tied for the fifth most in the league after the first four weeks.
More Starts
• Rams defense vs. 49ers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Lions defense at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Bills defense vs. Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Broncos defense at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos have a top-five fantasy unit after four weeks, but all defenses are subject to the matchups. And with a difficult road game against the Eagles up next, I’d fade Denver if possible. Philadelphia is seventh in points scored, and their offense has only committed one giveaway. Defenses have put up just 3.5 points per game against them, too.
Sit ‘Em
Commanders defense at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Washington’s defense has been one of the worst in fantasy leagues this season, and this week’s road matchup against the Chargers won’t change that trend. While the loss of offensive lineman Joe Alt is certainly not good news, the Bolts should still find statistical success against a defense that has forced just one turnover this season.
Jets defense vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Jets defense has been a huge dud both in real and fantasy football this season. This unit hasn’t forced a turnover, and it’s only put up six sacks after four weeks. The Cowboys have the top offense in the league heading into Week 5, and their line has allowed just six sacks of Dak Prescott. I’d keep the Men in Green on the sidelines in this matchup.
More Sits
• Ravens defense vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Patriots defense at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• Jaguars defense vs. Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kickers Week 5
1. Brandon Aubrey at Jets
2. Spencer Shrader vs. Raiders
3. Jake Bates at Bengals
4. Cameron Dicker vs. Commanders
5. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Ravens
6. Will Reichard at Browns (London)
7. Chad Ryland vs. Titans
8. Jake Elliott vs. Broncos
9. Matt Gay at Chargers
10. Nick Folk vs. Cowboys
Complete Week 5 kicker rankings
Byes: Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers
Week 5 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Spencer Shrader vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Shrader has been solid for fantasy fans after four weeks, averaging 13.5 fantasy points. Strangely, he’s still available in a lot of leagues heading into Week 5. I’d add and start him against the Raiders, whose defense is 11th in points allowed (24.8 PPG) and has allowed the third-most fantasy points (11.3 PPG) to enemy kickers after the first four weeks.
Start ‘Em
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn has scored at least nine fantasy points in all but one of his first three games of the season, including one game with 14 points. This week he has a plus matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the most points (33.3) to opposing offenses this season. What’s more, enemy kickers have beaten them for 9.3 fantasy points per contest.
Jake Elliott vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles are 4-0, but Elliott hasn’t benefitted in the stat sheets to this point. However, that could change based on this week’s contest against the Broncos. In their first four games, Denver’s defense has allowed three kickers to score at least 11 fantasy points, including two who have scored at least 14 points. That makes Elliott a viable streaming option.
More Starts
• Wil Lutz at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Nick Folk vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Chad Ryland vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Tyler Loop vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Loop is a tough player to sit, as he’s put up 10.3 fantasy points per game so far in his rookie season. However, the Ravens are expected to be without Lamar Jackson, and a matchup against Houston isn’t favorable. No defense has allowed fewer points (12.8 PPG) to offenses, and their defense has allowed just one field-goal conversion after four weeks.
Sit ‘Em
Harrison Butker vs. Jaguars (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Butker has been on fire, scoring 11 or more fantasy points in three of his first four games. I’d temper expectations this week though, as the Jaguars are tough on enemy kickers. In fact, their defense hasn’t allowed a booter to score more than seven fantasy points against them, and the position has averaged just 5.5 points a game.
Daniel Carlson at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Carlson has gone cold in his last two games, scoring a combined nine fantasy points after posting at least 10 points in his first two. I’d fade him this week too, as the Colts have allowed four or fewer fantasy points to two of four kickers. Overall, their defense has surrendered just four field goals and an average of 5.6 fantasy points a game to kickers.
More Sits
• Joshua Karty vs. 49ers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Evan McPherson vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Matt Prater vs. Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)