Rookie-Only Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Traditional fantasy football drafts are still months away, but managers in dynasty leagues will be holding their drafts soon after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL draft. Dynasty teams are far more of a commitment, as you’re running a fantasy franchise long term … much like a real NFL team. As a result, drafting the right rookies is even more important than in one-year formats.

With the NFL draft nearly here, let’s look at what the first round of a rookie-only dynasty mock will look like. While landing spots will have an obvious impact on their short- and long-term fantasy appeal, most of these players won’t move significantly from where I have them coming off the board right now. Here’s my top 12 picks in a rookie-only mock.

Fab's 2026 First-Round Rookie-Only Mock Draft

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame: Love is the best player in the 2026 draft class, and he’ll be the top overall pick in most rookie-only drafts. A three-down back who reminds me of Jamaal Charles, Love could be a first-round pick even in fantasy redraft leagues. At worst, he’s a virtual lock to come off the board with one of the first 24 picks in fantasy drafts (Rounds 1 and 2).

Best landing spots: Titans, Commanders

2. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State: Tate is widely considered the best receiver prospect in the draft. He has drawn comparisons to Drake London (high ceiling) and Tee Higgins, and he comes from a school that has been pumping out fantasy stars at the position the last few years. I could see Tate being drafted as a No. 2 fantasy wideout if he lands in a good NFL spot.

Best landing spots: Browns, Saints, Dolphins

3. Makai Lemon, WR, USC: Lemon is the best slot receiver in this class and has drawn plenty of comparisons to another former USC slot man, Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has a chance to be a high-volume pass-catcher at the next level who projects as an immediate NFL starter. Lemon will be one of the first three wideouts picked and likely will be a top-15 selection.

Best landing spots: Dolphins, Jets, Rams

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State: Tyson is an explosive, dynamic receiver who has the tools to be a No. 1 at the next level. He does come with some risk, though, given his injury history. As a result, Tyson could go as high as the top 10 or as low as the mid- to late first round. He’ll be a fascinating player to watch.

Best landing spots: Dolphins, Rams, Browns

5. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon: Sadiq is an athletic freak considered to be the clear No. 1 tight end in this class. He had maybe the best Combine performance from a tight end in the event's history, which only accentuated his rising draft stock. Comparable to Vernon Davis, the Oregon product could be drafted in the top 12 and won’t fall out of the top 20.

Best landing spots: Dolphins, Ravens, Eagles

6. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M: Concepcion is a versatile offensive threat who will spend most of his time in the slot at the next level. One of the best players in the class in terms of YAC (yards after catch), Concepcion can be used in a number of ways, including on screens and jet sweeps. He has been compared to Julian Edelman and Emmanuel Sanders.

Best landing spots: Browns, 49ers, Chiefs, Dolphins

7. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington: Boston is a big receiver at 6' 4" and 212 pounds who has the potential to become an “alpha” at the next level. He has the prototypical frame for a No. 1 wideout, and his contested-catch success rate at the collegiate level was 77%. Boston has drawn comparisons to Courtland Sutton and Michael Pittman Jr. at the NFL level.

Best landing spots: Browns, Raiders, Ravens, Eagles

8. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana: Cooper Jr. is a versatile receiver who played mostly on the outside in college but is able to play inside as well. One of the most physical wideouts in the class, Cooper Jr. has drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel Sr. with his skill set and playing style. He has a chance to be a late first-round pick and won’t last beyond Round 2.

Best landing spots: Browns, 49ers, Chiefs, Raiders

9. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame: Price was overshadowed by Love at Notre Dame, but he still showed plenty of upside. He averaged six yards per carry with the Fighting Irish, and Price is also a talented return man on special teams. He has a build similar to Tony Pollard's, but he has also drawn comparisons to runners like Javonte Williams and Tyler Allgeier.

Best landing spots: Seahawks, 49ers, Ravens

10. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington: Coleman is a bruising, bowling-ball type of running back who is an effective downhill, tackle-breaking machine. He’s a decent receiver out of the backfield, too, catching a combined 79 balls over his final three years in college. Coleman won’t be a featured back at the next level, but he could be a productive part of a committee.

Best landing spots: Seahawks, Vikings, Ravens

11. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas: Washington Jr. is a power running back who showed some real home-run ability at the collegiate level. He busted out in his final season, rushing for over 1,000 yards while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Washington Jr. is also a capable receiver with 28 catches in 2025. He has some Latavius Murray and Rashaad Penny in his game.

Best landing spots: Commanders, Seahawks, 49ers

12. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt: Stowers is a converted quarterback who played tight end for three years at the collegiate level and emerged as one of the nation’s best players at the position. In 2025, he busted out for 62 catches and 769 yards as the top option in Vanderbilt’s offense. He has drawn comparisons to Evan Engram and has first-round upside.

Best landing spots: Ravens, Eagles, Dolphins

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