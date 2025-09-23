Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Chase Brown Falls Out Of Top 15
The running back rankings continue to look mostly chalk at the top, but several players have moved up this week and a few have moved down.
Kenenth Walker III is among the low RB1s, and Jordan Mason is now a near must-start runner. Omarion Hampton also moved up with a good performance and the loss of Najee Harris in Los Angeles.
I also have Cam Skattebo in the RB2 range with Tyrone Tracy Jr. out of action for several weeks, and Trey Benson is now an RB2/flex with James Conner (foot) out for the rest of the season.
On the flip side, Chase Brown has moved down into the lower RB2 range in what is now a questionable Bengals offense. Rhamondre Stevenson has also fallen after his two lost fumbles last week. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a risky flex in a Washington committee.
With that said, here are my fantasy running back rankings for Week 4.
Week 4 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. WAS
2
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. JAC
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. CLE
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at LAR
5
James Cook
BUF
vs. NO
6
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at TB
7
Derrick Henry
BAL
at KC
8
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. NYJ
9
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. PHI
10
Josh Jacobs
GB
at DAL
11
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at ARI
12
Jordan Mason
MIN
at PIT
13
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. IND
14
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at NYG
15
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. CHI
16
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. CIN
17
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. LAC
18
Chase Brown
CIN
at DEN
19
Alvin Kamara
NO
at BUF
20
Breece Hall
NYJ
at MIA
21
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. MIN
22
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. GB
23
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at NE
24
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
at SF
25
Trey Benson
ARI
vs. SEA
26
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at DET
27
David Montgomery
DET
vs. CLE
28
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at LV
29
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. CAR
30
Tony Pollard
TEN
at HOU
31
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. CAR
32
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at ATL
33
Isiah Pacheco
KC
vs. BAL
34
Nick Chubb
HOU
vs. TEN
35
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at SF
36
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
vs. WAS
37
Justice Hill
BAL
at KC
38
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. CIN
39
Kareem Hunt
KC
vs. BAL
40
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
vs. MIN
41
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
at ATL
42
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. NYJ
43
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. LAC
44
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at MIA
45
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. TEN
46
Rico Dowdle
CAR
at NE
47
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. NO
48
Rachaad White
TB
vs. PHI
49
Miles Sanders
DAL
vs. GB
50
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. IND
51
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at LV
52
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
at ATL
53
Ray Davis
BUF
vs. NO
54
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
vs. JAC
55
Jerome Ford
CLE
at DET
56
Emari Demarcado
ARI
vs. SEA
57
Hassan Haskins
LAC
at NYG
58
Antonio Gibson
NE
vs. CAR
59
Zavier Scott
MIN
at PIT
60
George Holani
SEA
at ARI