Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Chase Brown Falls Out Of Top 15

Michael Fabiano

Bengals RB Chase Brown is coming off one of his worst fantasy stat lines since the middle of last season.
The running back rankings continue to look mostly chalk at the top, but several players have moved up this week and a few have moved down.

Kenenth Walker III is among the low RB1s, and Jordan Mason is now a near must-start runner. Omarion Hampton also moved up with a good performance and the loss of Najee Harris in Los Angeles.

I also have Cam Skattebo in the RB2 range with Tyrone Tracy Jr. out of action for several weeks, and Trey Benson is now an RB2/flex with James Conner (foot) out for the rest of the season.  

On the flip side, Chase Brown has moved down into the lower RB2 range in what is now a questionable Bengals offense.  Rhamondre Stevenson has also fallen after his two lost fumbles last week. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a risky flex in a Washington committee.

With that said, here are my fantasy running back rankings for Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. WAS

2

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. JAC

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. CLE

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at LAR

5

James Cook

BUF

vs. NO

6

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at TB

7

Derrick Henry

BAL

at KC

8

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. NYJ

9

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. PHI

10

Josh Jacobs

GB

at DAL

11

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at ARI

12

Jordan Mason

MIN

at PIT

13

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. IND

14

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at NYG

15

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. CHI

16

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. CIN

17

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. LAC

18

Chase Brown

CIN

at DEN

19

Alvin Kamara

NO

at BUF

20

Breece Hall

NYJ

at MIA

21

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. MIN

22

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. GB

23

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at NE

24

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

at SF

25

Trey Benson

ARI

vs. SEA

26

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at DET

27

David Montgomery

DET

vs. CLE

28

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at LV

29

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. CAR

30

Tony Pollard

TEN

at HOU

31

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. CAR

32

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at ATL

33

Isiah Pacheco

KC

vs. BAL

34

Nick Chubb

HOU

vs. TEN

35

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at SF

36

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

vs. WAS

37

Justice Hill

BAL

at KC

38

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. CIN

39

Kareem Hunt

KC

vs. BAL

40

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

vs. MIN

41

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

at ATL

42

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. NYJ

43

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. LAC

44

Braelon Allen

NYJ

at MIA

45

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. TEN

46

Rico Dowdle

CAR

at NE

47

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. NO

48

Rachaad White

TB

vs. PHI

49

Miles Sanders

DAL

vs. GB

50

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. IND

51

Kyle Monangai

CHI

at LV

52

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

at ATL

53

Ray Davis

BUF

vs. NO

54

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

vs. JAC

55

Jerome Ford

CLE

at DET

56

Emari Demarcado

ARI

vs. SEA

57

Hassan Haskins

LAC

at NYG

58

Antonio Gibson

NE

vs. CAR

59

Zavier Scott

MIN

at PIT

60

George Holani

SEA

at ARI

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

