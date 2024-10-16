Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 7
It’s Week 7, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Tyrone Tracy and Javonte Williams in Week 6!
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Back Rankings Fantasy Football Week 7
1. Saquon Barkley at Giants
2. Kyren Williams vs. Raiders
3. Derrick Henry at Buccaneers
4. Alvin Kamara vs. Broncos (Thurs.)
5. Bijan Robinson vs. Seahawks
6. Breece Hall vs. Steelers
7. Kenneth Walker at Falcons
8. Jordan Mason vs. Chiefs
9. Chuba Hubbard at Commanders
10. David Montgomery at Vikings
Byes: Bears, Cowboys
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Chuba Hubbard at Commanders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Hubbard continues to be a solid fantasy option, scoring 15-plus points in each of his last four games. I’d keep him in all lineups against the Commanders, who have allowed 5.3 yards per rush to running backs this season. What’s more, their defense has surrendered 14-plus fantasy points to five different runners including three with 18-plus points and two with more than 20.
Start ‘Em
Tony Pollard at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard has been solid for fantasy fans this year, scoring 15-plus points in four of his first five games. He’s in a great position to succeed this week too, as the veteran faces a Bills defense that’s allowed the second-most points to opposing running backs. That includes five backs who have finished with more than 19 points, and two (Derrick Henry, De’Von Achane) who have scored 29-plus points.
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson missed last week’s game due to an injured knee, so keep tabs on his status this week. If he returns in Week 7, he’s a strong option in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has surrendered the most fantasy points to running backs, and four have beaten them for more than 16 points. If Robinson Jr. is out again, however, Austin Ekeler should be in fantasy lineups.
J.K. Dobbins at Cardinals (Mon. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+): Dobbins, listed as a start ‘em last week, carried the football 25 times and scored 18.2 fantasy points in a win over Denver. He’s the clear lead back in a run-based offense with Gus Edwards on injured reserve, and a matchup against the Cardinals makes him a nice RB2. Their defense has allowed five backs to score 15-plus fantasy points, including three who have scored 20-plus.
Tank Bigsby vs. Patriots (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Bigsby has simply been the best running back in Jacksonville this season, ahead of fantasy dud Travis Etienne Jr. And with Etienne Jr. dealing with an injured hamstring, I’d expect Bigsby to lead this team in carries against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed seven rushing touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing backs, so the matchup is very favorable.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chase Brown at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Josh Jacobs vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs isn’t putting up terrible numbers, but he’s also not meeting expectations. In fact, he’s averaging fewer than 12 fantasy points per game and is third from last among running backs in Rush Expected Points Added. The Texans have allowed just 3.8 yards per rush and the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to enemy running backs this season, so it could be another modest stat line for Jacobs.
Sit ‘Em
James Conner vs. Chargers (Mon. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+): Conner is a tough player to sit, so fantasy fans should temper expectations against the Chargers. His fantasy points have dropped in each of his last three straight games, culminating in a 6.6-point stinker last week. Los Angeles has also been tough on running backs, allowing just one rushing score and the sixth-fewest points per game to the position. That makes Conner a gamble.
Najee Harris vs. Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Harris, listed as a start ‘em last week, put up 20.2 points in a win over the Raiders. While that might make it tough to sit him this week, I wouldn’t be surprised if his stats decreased against the Jets. The defense has allowed the 10th-fewest points to runners, and Vegas thinks this will be a low-scoring affair with an early total of just 37 points. Harris still has flex appeal, but I’d temper expectations.
Sean Tucker vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tucker looked great last week, as he averaged nearly 10 yards per rush and scored 34.2 points in a win over the Saints. He did share work with Bucky Irving, however, and Rachaad White could be back in Week 7. That would affect his touch share in the Buccaneers backfield. What’s more, the Ravens have allowed 2.9 yards per rush and the fourth-fewest points per game to backs.
Zack Moss at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moss has seen his fantasy production fall in each of his last four games, during which time he’s lost his starting job to Chase Brown. That makes Moss tough to trust, even against a mediocre Browns defense that’s given up six rushing touchdowns to opposing backs in their first six games. Moss, who is also seventh-worst among runners in Rush EPA, needs to be on fantasy benched for the time being.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Javonte Williams at Saints (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Kareem Hunt at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Alexander Mattison at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)