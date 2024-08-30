SI

SI Staff PPR Fantasy Football Rankings for 2024

Full PPR fantasy football rankings at every position for your 2024 draft from the SI Fantasy staff.

Jason Schandl

CeeDee Lamb is the unanimous top wide receiver in the SI Fantasy staff 2024 PPR fantasy football rankings.
CeeDee Lamb is the unanimous top wide receiver in the SI Fantasy staff 2024 PPR fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy football draft season is in full swing, and with the great amount of information available it can be easy to get overwhelmed and feel like no amount of preparation is enough. So we want to make things a little easier for you.

First of all, we have our entire 2024 Sports Illustrated fantasy football draft kit all in one place. This is over 100 articles sorted by category, so you can quickly get caught up in any area you think you need more prep.

Now here, let's also simplify our rankings. As you can see in the draft kit there are a ton of ways to break the rankings down, from the top 200 players to a printable cheat sheet and more.

Rankings from Michael Fabiano come from his positional rankings articles, Jen Piacenti's rankings are taken from her auction values and this is your primary source for Jason Schandl's rankings . This page will be kept up-to-date and was last updated August 30th, but you can check out those original stories to get the latest updates as soon as they're made.

Now let's get to our staff PPR rankings for your 2024 fantasy football draft.

Jump to a position:

  1. Quarterback Rankings
  2. PPR Running Back Rankings
  3. PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
  4. PPR Tight End Rankings
  5. Defense Rankings
  6. Kicker Rankings

Quarterback Rankings

Player

Team

Average

Fabiano

Piacenti

Schandl

Josh Allen

BUF

1.0

1

1

1

Jalen Hurts

PHI

2.0

2

2

2

Patrick Mahomes

KC

3.3

3

4

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

3.7

4

3

4

C.J. Stroud

HOU

5.3

5

6

5

Anthony Richardson

IND

5.7

6

5

6

Joe Burrow

CIN

7.3

7

8

7

Dak Prescott

DAL

8.0

8

7

9

Kyler Murray

ARI

8.7

9

9

8

Jordan Love

GB

10.7

10

12

10

Jayden Daniels

WAS

10.7

11

10

11

Brock Purdy

SF

11.7

12

11

12

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

13.3

13

13

14

Caleb Williams

CHI

14.0

14

15

13

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

15.0

16

14

15

Jared Goff

DET

15.7

15

16

16

Justin Herbert

LAC

17.3

18

17

17

Kirk Cousins

ATL

18.3

17

19

19

Aaron Rodgers

NYJ

18.7

20

18

18

Matthew Stafford

LAR

20.0

19

21

20

Deshaun Watson

CLE

21.0

22

20

21

Baker Mayfield

TB

23.0

21

23

25

Will Levis

TEN

23.7

23

26

22

Derek Carr

NO

24.0

24

22

26

Geno Smith

SEA

24.3

25

24

24

Russell Wilson

PIT

26.0

26

29

23

Bryce Young

CAR

26.3

27

25

27

Daniel Jones

NYG

28.7

30

28

28

Bo Nix

DEN

29.7

29

30

30

Drake Maye

NE

30.3

32

27

32

Gardner Minshew

LV

31.0

31

31

31

Sam Darnold

MIN

32.3

28

40

29

PPR Running Back Rankings

Player

Team

Average

Fabiano

Piacenti

Schandl

Christian McCaffrey

SF

1.0

1

1

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

2.7

2

4

2

Breece Hall

NYJ

2.7

3

2

3

Saquon Barkley

PHI

4.7

4

6

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

4.7

6

3

5

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

6.0

5

7

6

Derrick Henry

BAL

8.0

9

5

10

Travis Etienne

JAC

9.0

7

13

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

9.0

8

8

11

De'Von Achane

MIA

9.0

10

9

8

Isiah Pacheco

KC

10.7

11

12

9

Josh Jacobs

GB

11.3

12

10

12

Joe Mixon

HOU

13.7

17

11

13

James Cook

BUF

14.0

14

14

14

Rachaad White

TB

16.0

13

20

15

Kenneth Walker

SEA

16.7

16

16

18

Aaron Jones

MIN

18.0

20

15

19

Alvin Kamara

NO

18.7

15

25

16

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

19.0

19

18

20

James Conner

ARI

20.0

21

17

22

D'Andre Swift

CHI

21.7

18

30

17

David Montgomery

DET

21.7

22

19

24

Najee Harris

PIT

22.3

24

22

21

Javonte Williams

DEN

23.3

23

24

23

Zamir White

LV

25.0

25

23

27

Raheem Mostert

MIA

27.0

26

27

28

Tony Pollard

TEN

27.7

27

31

25

Zack Moss

CIN

28.7

30

21

35

Devin Singletary

NYG

29.3

29

28

31

Austin Ekeler

WAS

30.3

28

37

26

Jerome Ford

CLE

32.0

34

33

29

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

33.0

31

36

32

Jaylen Warren

PIT

33.0

32

34

33

Tyjae Spears

TEN

33.0

33

32

34

Gus Edwards

LAC

35.0

38

29

38

Chase Brown

CIN

35.3

36

40

30

Nick Chubb

CLE

35.3

40

26

40

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

37.7

35

42

36

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

38.0

37

38

39

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

38.3

39

35

41

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

41.3

42

45

37

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

43.0

41

N/A

45

Blake Corum

LAR

43.3

45

41

44

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

43.7

46

43

42

Trey Benson

ARI

46.0

43

48

47

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

46.3

44

46

49

Antonio Gibson

NE

46.3

47

49

43

Ty Chandler

MIN

47.7

48

47

48

Ray Davis

BUF

49.3

51

51

46

Ray Davis

BUF

51.7

51

51

53

Justice Hill

BAL

53.0

54

N/A

52

Jordan Mason

SF

53.5

57

N/A

50

Khalil Herbert

CHI

53.7

49

58

54

Rico Dowdle

DAL

53.7

66

39

56

Kimani Vidal

LAC

59.3

53

65

60

Alexander Mattison

LV

59.3

59

60

59

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

59.3

74

53

51

Audric Estime

DEN

60.0

58

N/A

62

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

61.0

61

59

63

Miles Sanders

CAR

61.7

55

73

57

PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

Player

Team

Average

Fabiano

Piacenti

Schandl

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

1.0

1

1

1

Tyreek Hill

MIA

2.0

2

2

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

3.3

3

4

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

4.0

4

3

5

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

4.7

5

5

4

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

6.3

7

6

6

A.J. Brown

PHI

7.3

6

8

8

Davante Adams

LV

9.3

9

12

7

Puka Nacua

LAR

9.3

10

7

11

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

12.7

8

21

9

Deebo Samuel

SF

12.7

19

9

10

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

14.0

20

10

12

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

14.0

16

11

15

Cooper Kupp

LAR

14.7

14

14

16

Drake London

ATL

15.3

12

20

14

Chris Olave

NO

16.0

11

24

13

DK Metcalf

SEA

17.0

15

16

20

Nico Collins

HOU

17.3

18

17

17

Rashee Rice

KC

19.7

23

18

18

Devonta Smith

PHI

20.3

21

19

21

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

22.0

17

30

19

Malik Nabers

NYG

23.7

22

27

22

D.J. Moore

CHI

24.3

26

22

25

Amari Cooper

CLE

25.7

25

29

23

Christian Kirk

JAC

26.0

28

26

24

Terry McLaurin

WAS

26.0

27

25

26

George PIckens

PIT

27.7

31

23

29

Tank Dell

HOU

29.0

32

28

27

Zay Flowers

BAL

31.0

30

35

28

Calvin Ridley

TEN

32.3

34

32

31

Diontae Johnson

CAR

34.0

35

37

30

Chris Godwin

TB

34.7

38

34

32

Keenan Allen

CHI

35.0

29

43

33

Jayden Reed

GB

39.0

37

46

34

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

39.3

42

39

37

Courtland Sutton

DEN

40.3

39

47

35

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

41.3

40

45

39

Ladd McConkey

LAC

41.7

36

44

45

Xavier Worthy

KC

43.7

41

54

36

Jameson Williams

DET

43.7

48

42

41

Hollywood Brown

KC

45.0

56

41

38

Joshua Palmer

LAC

45.7

55

40

42

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

45.7

46

38

53

Jordan Addison

MIN

46.0

47

36

55

Khalil Shakir

BUF

46.3

59

33

47

Christian Watson

GB

47.3

43

59

40

Mike Williams

NYJ

48.0

52

48

44

Jakobi Meyers

LV

48.7

49

51

46

Curtis Samuel

BUF

49.7

54

52

43

Rashid Shaheed

NO

52.3

51

57

49

Rome Odunze

CHI

52.7

44

60

54

Brandin Cooks

DAL

53.0

53

56

50

Keon Coleman

BUF

53.7

50

55

56

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

55.7

63

53

51

Xavier Legette

CAR

56.0

N/A

50

62

Romeo Doubs

GB

58.0

65

61

48

Gabe Davis

JAC

60.0

61

62

57

Josh Downs

IND

60.3

62

67

52

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

62.0

58

69

59

Michael Wilson

ARI

63.5

60

N/A

67

PPR Tight End Rankings

Player

Team

Average

Fabiano

Piacenti

Schandl

Travis Kelce

KC

1.3

2

1

1

Sam LaPorta

DET

1.7

1

2

2

Mark Andrews

BAL

3.0

3

3

3

Trey McBride

AZ

4.3

4

5

4

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

4.7

5

4

5

George Kittle

SF

6.3

6

7

6

Evan Engram

JAX

7.0

7

6

8

Kyle Pitts

ATL

7.7

8

8

7

Jake Ferguson

DAL

9.0

9

9

9

David Njoku

CLE

10.0

10

10

10

Dallas Goedert

PHI

11.7

11

11

13

Brock Bowers

LV

11.7

12

12

11

Dalton Schultz

HOU

12.5

13

N/A

12

Taysom Hill

NO

14.5

14

N/A

15

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

14.7

15

15

14

Hunter Henry

NE

15.3

16

14

16

Luke Musgrave

GB

17.0

17

17

17

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

17.7

21

13

19

Cole Kmet

CHI

19.3

18

22

18

Cade Otton

TB

19.3

20

18

20

Defense Rankings

Team

Average

Fabiano

Schandl

Baltimore Ravens

1.0

1

1

Dallas Cowboys

3.0

2

4

Cleveland Browns

3.0

3

3

San Francisco 49ers

3.0

4

2

New York Jets

6.0

5

7

Buffalo Bills

6.0

6

6

Kansas City Chiefs

6.5

8

5

New Orleans Saints

9.0

9

9

Houston Texans

9.0

10

8

Miami Dolphins

10.0

7

13

Pittsburgh Steelers

11.0

12

10

Indianapolis Colts

11.5

11

12

Philadelphia Eagles

12.5

14

11

Jacksonville Jaguars

14.5

15

14

Chicago Bears

17.0

19

15

Denver Broncos

17.5

16

19

Kicker Rankings

Player

Team

Average

Fabiano

Schandl

Justin Tucker

BAL

1.5

1

2

Harrison Butker

KC

2.0

3

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

3.5

2

5

Jake Elliott

PHI

4.0

4

4

Jake Moody

SF

4.0

5

3

Tyler Bass

BUF

7.0

6

8

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

7.0

7

7

Jason Sanders

MIA

7.0

8

6

Evan McPherson

CIN

9.5

10

9

Younghoe Koo

ATL

11.0

9

13

Brayden Narveson

GB

11.0

N/A

11

Greg Zuerlein

NYJ

12.5

15

10

Jason Myers

SEA

13.0

11

15

Matt Gay

IND

13.0

12

14

Cairo Santos

CHI

15.5

13

18

Cameron Dicker

LAC

16.5

14

19

Published
Jason Schandl

JASON SCHANDL

Jason is a writer and editor for SI Fantasy. He has been in the fantasy sports and sports betting space since 2016. In previous stops at numberFire, FanDuel, Draft Day Consultants and FantasyInsiders, Jason has covered just about every fantasy sport there is, but his passion lies in fantasy football. A Minute Media employee, Jason is also the content director for FanSided's Regional Betting Network.

