SI Staff PPR Fantasy Football Rankings for 2024
Fantasy football draft season is in full swing, and with the great amount of information available it can be easy to get overwhelmed and feel like no amount of preparation is enough. So we want to make things a little easier for you.
First of all, we have our entire 2024 Sports Illustrated fantasy football draft kit all in one place. This is over 100 articles sorted by category, so you can quickly get caught up in any area you think you need more prep.
Now here, let's also simplify our rankings. As you can see in the draft kit there are a ton of ways to break the rankings down, from the top 200 players to a printable cheat sheet and more.
Rankings from Michael Fabiano come from his positional rankings articles, Jen Piacenti's rankings are taken from her auction values and this is your primary source for Jason Schandl's rankings . This page will be kept up-to-date and was last updated August 30th, but you can check out those original stories to get the latest updates as soon as they're made.
Now let's get to our staff PPR rankings for your 2024 fantasy football draft.
Jump to a position:
Quarterback Rankings
Player
Team
Average
Fabiano
Piacenti
Schandl
Josh Allen
BUF
1.0
1
1
1
Jalen Hurts
PHI
2.0
2
2
2
Patrick Mahomes
KC
3.3
3
4
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
3.7
4
3
4
C.J. Stroud
HOU
5.3
5
6
5
Anthony Richardson
IND
5.7
6
5
6
Joe Burrow
CIN
7.3
7
8
7
Dak Prescott
DAL
8.0
8
7
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
8.7
9
9
8
Jordan Love
GB
10.7
10
12
10
Jayden Daniels
WAS
10.7
11
10
11
Brock Purdy
SF
11.7
12
11
12
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
13.3
13
13
14
Caleb Williams
CHI
14.0
14
15
13
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
15.0
16
14
15
Jared Goff
DET
15.7
15
16
16
Justin Herbert
LAC
17.3
18
17
17
Kirk Cousins
ATL
18.3
17
19
19
Aaron Rodgers
NYJ
18.7
20
18
18
Matthew Stafford
LAR
20.0
19
21
20
Deshaun Watson
CLE
21.0
22
20
21
Baker Mayfield
TB
23.0
21
23
25
Will Levis
TEN
23.7
23
26
22
Derek Carr
NO
24.0
24
22
26
Geno Smith
SEA
24.3
25
24
24
Russell Wilson
PIT
26.0
26
29
23
Bryce Young
CAR
26.3
27
25
27
Daniel Jones
NYG
28.7
30
28
28
Bo Nix
DEN
29.7
29
30
30
Drake Maye
NE
30.3
32
27
32
Gardner Minshew
LV
31.0
31
31
31
Sam Darnold
MIN
32.3
28
40
29
PPR Running Back Rankings
Player
Team
Average
Fabiano
Piacenti
Schandl
Christian McCaffrey
SF
1.0
1
1
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
2.7
2
4
2
Breece Hall
NYJ
2.7
3
2
3
Saquon Barkley
PHI
4.7
4
6
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
4.7
6
3
5
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
6.0
5
7
6
Derrick Henry
BAL
8.0
9
5
10
Travis Etienne
JAC
9.0
7
13
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
9.0
8
8
11
De'Von Achane
MIA
9.0
10
9
8
Isiah Pacheco
KC
10.7
11
12
9
Josh Jacobs
GB
11.3
12
10
12
Joe Mixon
HOU
13.7
17
11
13
James Cook
BUF
14.0
14
14
14
Rachaad White
TB
16.0
13
20
15
Kenneth Walker
SEA
16.7
16
16
18
Aaron Jones
MIN
18.0
20
15
19
Alvin Kamara
NO
18.7
15
25
16
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
19.0
19
18
20
James Conner
ARI
20.0
21
17
22
D'Andre Swift
CHI
21.7
18
30
17
David Montgomery
DET
21.7
22
19
24
Najee Harris
PIT
22.3
24
22
21
Javonte Williams
DEN
23.3
23
24
23
Zamir White
LV
25.0
25
23
27
Raheem Mostert
MIA
27.0
26
27
28
Tony Pollard
TEN
27.7
27
31
25
Zack Moss
CIN
28.7
30
21
35
Devin Singletary
NYG
29.3
29
28
31
Austin Ekeler
WAS
30.3
28
37
26
Jerome Ford
CLE
32.0
34
33
29
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
33.0
31
36
32
Jaylen Warren
PIT
33.0
32
34
33
Tyjae Spears
TEN
33.0
33
32
34
Gus Edwards
LAC
35.0
38
29
38
Chase Brown
CIN
35.3
36
40
30
Nick Chubb
CLE
35.3
40
26
40
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
37.7
35
42
36
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
38.0
37
38
39
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
38.3
39
35
41
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
41.3
42
45
37
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
43.0
41
N/A
45
Blake Corum
LAR
43.3
45
41
44
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
43.7
46
43
42
Trey Benson
ARI
46.0
43
48
47
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
46.3
44
46
49
Antonio Gibson
NE
46.3
47
49
43
Ty Chandler
MIN
47.7
48
47
48
Ray Davis
BUF
49.3
51
51
46
Justice Hill
BAL
53.0
54
N/A
52
Jordan Mason
SF
53.5
57
N/A
50
Khalil Herbert
CHI
53.7
49
58
54
Rico Dowdle
DAL
53.7
66
39
56
Kimani Vidal
LAC
59.3
53
65
60
Alexander Mattison
LV
59.3
59
60
59
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
59.3
74
53
51
Audric Estime
DEN
60.0
58
N/A
62
Kenneth Gainwell
PHI
61.0
61
59
63
Miles Sanders
CAR
61.7
55
73
57
PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
Player
Team
Average
Fabiano
Piacenti
Schandl
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
1.0
1
1
1
Tyreek Hill
MIA
2.0
2
2
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
3.3
3
4
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
4.0
4
3
5
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
4.7
5
5
4
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
6.3
7
6
6
A.J. Brown
PHI
7.3
6
8
8
Davante Adams
LV
9.3
9
12
7
Puka Nacua
LAR
9.3
10
7
11
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
12.7
8
21
9
Deebo Samuel
SF
12.7
19
9
10
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
14.0
20
10
12
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
14.0
16
11
15
Cooper Kupp
LAR
14.7
14
14
16
Drake London
ATL
15.3
12
20
14
Chris Olave
NO
16.0
11
24
13
DK Metcalf
SEA
17.0
15
16
20
Nico Collins
HOU
17.3
18
17
17
Rashee Rice
KC
19.7
23
18
18
Devonta Smith
PHI
20.3
21
19
21
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
22.0
17
30
19
Malik Nabers
NYG
23.7
22
27
22
D.J. Moore
CHI
24.3
26
22
25
Amari Cooper
CLE
25.7
25
29
23
Christian Kirk
JAC
26.0
28
26
24
Terry McLaurin
WAS
26.0
27
25
26
George PIckens
PIT
27.7
31
23
29
Tank Dell
HOU
29.0
32
28
27
Zay Flowers
BAL
31.0
30
35
28
Calvin Ridley
TEN
32.3
34
32
31
Diontae Johnson
CAR
34.0
35
37
30
Chris Godwin
TB
34.7
38
34
32
Keenan Allen
CHI
35.0
29
43
33
Jayden Reed
GB
39.0
37
46
34
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
39.3
42
39
37
Courtland Sutton
DEN
40.3
39
47
35
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
41.3
40
45
39
Ladd McConkey
LAC
41.7
36
44
45
Xavier Worthy
KC
43.7
41
54
36
Jameson Williams
DET
43.7
48
42
41
Hollywood Brown
KC
45.0
56
41
38
Joshua Palmer
LAC
45.7
55
40
42
DeAndre Hopkins
TEN
45.7
46
38
53
Jordan Addison
MIN
46.0
47
36
55
Khalil Shakir
BUF
46.3
59
33
47
Christian Watson
GB
47.3
43
59
40
Mike Williams
NYJ
48.0
52
48
44
Jakobi Meyers
LV
48.7
49
51
46
Curtis Samuel
BUF
49.7
54
52
43
Rashid Shaheed
NO
52.3
51
57
49
Rome Odunze
CHI
52.7
44
60
54
Brandin Cooks
DAL
53.0
53
56
50
Keon Coleman
BUF
53.7
50
55
56
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
55.7
63
53
51
Xavier Legette
CAR
56.0
N/A
50
62
Romeo Doubs
GB
58.0
65
61
48
Gabe Davis
JAC
60.0
61
62
57
Josh Downs
IND
60.3
62
67
52
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
62.0
58
69
59
Michael Wilson
ARI
63.5
60
N/A
67
PPR Tight End Rankings
Player
Team
Average
Fabiano
Piacenti
Schandl
Travis Kelce
KC
1.3
2
1
1
Sam LaPorta
DET
1.7
1
2
2
Mark Andrews
BAL
3.0
3
3
3
Trey McBride
AZ
4.3
4
5
4
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
4.7
5
4
5
George Kittle
SF
6.3
6
7
6
Evan Engram
JAX
7.0
7
6
8
Kyle Pitts
ATL
7.7
8
8
7
Jake Ferguson
DAL
9.0
9
9
9
David Njoku
CLE
10.0
10
10
10
Dallas Goedert
PHI
11.7
11
11
13
Brock Bowers
LV
11.7
12
12
11
Dalton Schultz
HOU
12.5
13
N/A
12
Taysom Hill
NO
14.5
14
N/A
15
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
14.7
15
15
14
Hunter Henry
NE
15.3
16
14
16
Luke Musgrave
GB
17.0
17
17
17
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
17.7
21
13
19
Cole Kmet
CHI
19.3
18
22
18
Cade Otton
TB
19.3
20
18
20
Defense Rankings
Team
Average
Fabiano
Schandl
Baltimore Ravens
1.0
1
1
Dallas Cowboys
3.0
2
4
Cleveland Browns
3.0
3
3
San Francisco 49ers
3.0
4
2
New York Jets
6.0
5
7
Buffalo Bills
6.0
6
6
Kansas City Chiefs
6.5
8
5
New Orleans Saints
9.0
9
9
Houston Texans
9.0
10
8
Miami Dolphins
10.0
7
13
Pittsburgh Steelers
11.0
12
10
Indianapolis Colts
11.5
11
12
Philadelphia Eagles
12.5
14
11
Jacksonville Jaguars
14.5
15
14
Chicago Bears
17.0
19
15
Denver Broncos
17.5
16
19
Kicker Rankings
Player
Team
Average
Fabiano
Schandl
Justin Tucker
BAL
1.5
1
2
Harrison Butker
KC
2.0
3
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
3.5
2
5
Jake Elliott
PHI
4.0
4
4
Jake Moody
SF
4.0
5
3
Tyler Bass
BUF
7.0
6
8
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
7.0
7
7
Jason Sanders
MIA
7.0
8
6
Evan McPherson
CIN
9.5
10
9
Younghoe Koo
ATL
11.0
9
13
Brayden Narveson
GB
11.0
N/A
11
Greg Zuerlein
NYJ
12.5
15
10
Jason Myers
SEA
13.0
11
15
Matt Gay
IND
13.0
12
14
Cairo Santos
CHI
15.5
13
18
Cameron Dicker
LAC
16.5
14
19