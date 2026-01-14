Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Divisional Round

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst playoff matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Divisional Quarterback Rankings

Josh Allen at Broncos (Sat.) Matthew Stafford at Bears Caleb Williams vs. Rams Drake Maye vs.Texans Bo Nix vs. Bills (Sat.)

Divisional Round Start ‘Em Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams vs. Rams (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams has been on fire over the past month, scoring 21 or more fantasy points three times in his past four games. That also includes last week’s 22.4-point performance against the Packers. I’d start him against the Rams, who allowed nearly 21 fantasy points to Bryce Young last week. DraftKings has this game at 50.5, so Vegas sees this being a high-scoring affair in Chicago.

Matthew Stafford at Bears (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Stafford was one of the best draft bargains in fantasy football this season, and his statistical success has continued into the postseason. He scored 22.2 points in last week’s win over the Panthers, making it five of his past six games in which he has gone over 20 points. The Bears' defense has allowed 30-plus points to two quarterbacks in their past three games as well.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy at Seahawks (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox): Purdy put up nearly 17 points in last week’s win over a good Eagles defense, but I’d still beware of an upcoming matchup in Seattle. Their defense will be fresh off a bye, and it’s held enemy quarterbacks to single digits in all but one of their past six games. That includes holding Purdy to 127 passing yards, a 64.9 percent passer rating and a meager 5.2 against them in Week 18.

C.J. Stroud at Patriots (3 p.m. ET, ESPN): Stroud’s fantasy totals have been far less than stellar in the past month, as he’s failed to score more than 14 points in three of his past four games. That includes an eight-point stinker in last week’s win over Pittsburgh. The Patriots have allowed only one quarterback to beat them for more than 13.6 points since Week 12, and DraftKings has the total at a very low 40.5 for the game.

Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Divisional Running Back Rankings

Christian McCaffrey at Seahawks (Sat.) James Cook at Broncos (Sat.) RJ Harvey vs. Bills (Sat.) Kyren Williams at Bears D’Andre Swift vs. Rams

Divisional Round Start ‘Em Running Backs

RJ Harvey vs. Bills (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS): Harvey was a league winner for many fantasy fans, as he scored 18-plus points in four of his final six games of the season. He should continue to make statistical noise against the Bills, who have struggled against running backs all season. In fact, their defense has allowed 18-plus points to runners five times since Week 10, including Travis Etienne Jr.’s 22.6 points last week.

D’Andre Swift vs. Rams (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Swift scored 17.2 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Packers, and he’s now finished with 17-plus points in two of his past three games. He’s a good option this week, too, as the veteran faces a Rams team that has struggled against backs. Since Week 10, the position has scored at least 17.4 fantasy points seven times, including five who have scored over 20 points.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em Running Backs

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Texans (3 p.m. ET, ESPN): Stevenson had been on a tear over the past month, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in four consecutive games, including two with more than 27 points. Still, this week’s divisional round matchup against Houston’s top-ranked defense is difficult. In their past two games, the Texans have held Jonathan Taylor, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell to fewer than nine fantasy points.

Woody Marks at Patriots (3 p.m. ET, ESPN): Marks was a real offensive hero for the Texans this past week, posting 112 total yards, one touchdown and 17.2 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers. I wouldn’t chase the points though, as he had been held to fewer than 11 points in all but one of his previous seven contests. The matchup against New England isn’t necessarily bad on paper, but there are better backfield options.

Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Divisional Wide Receiver Rankings

Puka Nacua at Seahawks (Sat.) Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. 49ers (Sat.) Nico Collins at Patriots Davante Adams at Bears Courtland Sutton vs. Bills (Sat.)

Divisional Round Start ‘Em Wide Receivers

Davante Adams at Bears (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Adams’s numbers haven’t been great in his past three games, as he's averaging 10.1 points. Still, I like him to rebound in what is projected to be a high-scoring affair in Chicago. DraftKings has the total at 50.5, and the Bears' defense gave up 15-plus fantasy points to three wide receivers last week, as Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed all had nice totals.

DJ Moore vs. Rams (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Moore has quietly been very good over the past five weeks, scoring 17-plus points three times. While his floor in the other two were low, he’s still a nice option against the Rams. Dating back to Week 10, their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. That includes allowing Jalen Coker to beat them for more than 28 fantasy points last week.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs vs. Texans (3 p.m. ET, ESPN): Diggs has failed to score more than 7.3 points in two straight games and five of his last seven, and this week’s matchup versus the Texans is anything but favorable. Their defense has held perimeter receivers to the fifth-fewest points per game since Week 10, and it held DK Metcalf to just 6.2 points in a wild-card weekend win. This could be a defensive battle, so I’d sit Diggs.

Jauan Jennings at Seahawks (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox): Jennings has scored at least one touchdown in eight of his last 10 games (he had a touchdown pass last week), but I’d keep him on the sidelines in what is a tough road matchup in Seattle. Their defense held Jennings to 35 yards and 7.5 fantasy points in their last meeting (Week 18), and only one wideout (Puka Nacua) has scored more than 10.3 against them since Week 13.

Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Divisional Tight End Rankings

Colston Loveland vs. Rams Hunter Henry vs. Texans Dalton Schultz at Patriots AJ Barner vs. 49ers (Sat.) Dalton Kincaid at Broncos (Sat.)

Divisional Round Start ‘Em Tight Ends

Colston Loveland vs. Rams (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Loveland has been on fire in the past three weeks, scoring a combined 60.2 fantasy points on 38 targets. This week’s matchup against the Rams isn’t particularly great on paper, but their defense has given up 10-plus points to tight ends five times since Week 10. I’m going to ride the red-hot rookie tight end, especially at such a thin offensive position.

AJ Barner vs. 49ers (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox): Fantasy managers looking for a sleeper tight end this week should consider Barner. He’s scored 13-plus points in two of his past three games, and a matchup against the 49ers is great on paper. Their defense has given up 11-plus fantasy points to tight ends six times since Week 10, including Dallas Goedert’s seven-catch, 19.4-point performance against them in the wild-card round.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em Tight Ends

Colby Parkinson at Bears (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Parkinson was a hero for the Rams last week, making an amazing catch for a touchdown in a win over the Panthers. He has now scored 11-plus points in three consecutive games and five of his last six. Still, I’d beware him this week against the Bears. Since Week 11, just one tight end has beaten them for more than 12 points, and only three have scored double digits.

Evan Engram vs. Bills (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS): Engram was one of the biggest duds in fantasy football among tight ends, as he averaged just 6.4 points and was held to singel digits in all but two of his 16 games. He’s unlikely to make much noise this week, either, as the Bills have been one of the tougher defenses in the league against tight ends. Just two have scored more than 12.6 points against them this season.

Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Divisional Kicker Rankings

Harrison Mevis at Bears Jason Meyers vs. 49ers (Sat.) Ka’imi Fairbairn at Patriots Cairo Santos vs. Rams Eddy Pineiro at Seahawks (Sat.)

Divisional Round Start ‘Em Kickers

Harrison Mevis at Bears (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Mevis has been on fire, scoring 12 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games and four of his last six. This week’s matchup in Chicago is projected to be a high-scoring affair, as long as the weather cooperates, so Mevis should be in a good spot to post another solid stat line. The Bears have also allowed two different kickers to beat them for double digits since Week 16.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em Kickers

Eddy Pineiro at Seahawks (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox): Pineiro has been on on a cold streak lately, scoring no more than six fantasy points in each of his past three contests, including a four-point stinker against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed an average of only six fantasy points per game to kickers since Week 10, so don’t expect Pineiro to rebound from his recent statistical woes.

Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Divisional Defense Rankings

Seahawks defense vs. 49ers (Sat.) Patriots defense vs. Texans Texans defense at Patriots Broncos defense vs. Bills (Sat.) Bears defense vs. Rams

Divisional Round Start ‘Em Defenses

Patriots defense vs. Texans (3 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Patriots' defense stepped up in a big way last week, holding the Chargers to three points while saking Justin Herbert six times. I like them at home this week, too, as the Texans offense could be in a bad spot if Nico Collins (concussion) is unable to play. C.J. Stroud is also no stranger to turning the football over, so New England should post good totals in this likely defensive battle.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em Defenses

Bears defense vs. Rams (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC): The Bears' defense has maybe the worst matchup on paper this weekend, facing Matthew Stafford and an explosive Rams offense. Since Week 10, no offense has averaged more points (34.3 PPG) or total net yards (416.1 YPG). Los Angeles has also committed only nine giveaways in that time, and only the Eagles and 49ers have allowed fewer sacks of their quarterbacks.