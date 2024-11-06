Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers and Defenses For Fantasy Football Week 10
It’s Week 10, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Tyler Bass and the Chargers defense in Week 9!
Byes: Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Justin Tucker vs. Bengals (Thurs.)
2. Younghoe Koo at Saints
3. Harrison Butker vs. Broncos
4. Brandon Aubrey vs. Eagles
5. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Lions
6. Jake Elliott at Cowboys
7. Evan McPherson at Ravens (Thurs.)
8. Tyler Bass at Colts
9. Wil Lutz at Chiefs
10. Cameron Dicker vs. Titans
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Jake Elliott at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Elliott has scored just four points in two of his last three games, but I’d stick with him in a plus matchup against the Cowboys. Their defense has been awful at home, and enemy kickers have averaged just under 10 fantasy points per game at the Jerry Dome. That makes Elliott a nice streaming option this week.
Start ‘Em
Cameron Dicker vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Dicker is coming off his worst stat line of the season, scoring just two fantasy points last week. Still, he had put up at least nine points in his previous three games, and the Titans have been very generous to kickers. In fact, six have scored at least eight points including four with double digits, against them.
Chad Ryland vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): You might not know it, but Ryland has been a nice option for fantasy fans in Arizona. He’s scored at least eight points in all but one of his five games, and this week’s matchup against the Jets makes him a nice start. No team in the league has allowed more points to home kickers this season than New York.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Evan McPherson at Ravens (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Tyler Bass at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jake Bates at Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Chris Boswell vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell was on fire before the bye, as he had put up a combined 45 fantasy points in his last three games. That makes it tough to sit him, but I’d beware this week’s matchup in Washington. Their defense has allowed the fewest points to kickers at home, as three of four have been held to a point or less.
Sit ‘Em
Matt Gay vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gay has been on a hot streak, scoring at least eight points in five straight games. So, much like with Boswell, this is more of a warning than a hard sit ‘em. The Bills have allowed just 6.8 points per game to kickers overall, and five different kickers have scored five or fewer points against their defense this season.
Chase McLaughlin vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin has seen his production fall a bit in recent weeks, as he’s been held to an average of just 6.3 points in his last three contests. I’d beware this week’s matchup against the Niners, who have held the likes of Brandon Aubrey, Harrison Butker and Jason Myers to six or fewer points in 2024.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Austin Seibert vs Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cam Little vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Nick Folk at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Vikings defense at Jaguars
2. Chargers defense vs. Titans
3. Chiefs defense vs. Broncos
4. Eagles defense at Cowboys
5. Bears defense vs. Patriots
6. Bills defense at Colts
7. 49ers defense at Buccaneers
8. Lions defense at Texans
9. Giants defense vs. Panthers (Germany)
10. Falcons defense at Saints
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Chargers defense vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chargers have emerged as a top-five fantasy defense, and this week’s matchup against the Titans makes them a great option. Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points per game against Tennessee, which has committed 17 giveaways and is averaging just 17.1 points per game this season.
Start ‘Em
Vikings defense at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings defense scored 11 points in last week’s win over the Colts, and it’s a strong option again this week in a plus matchup vs. the Jaguars. Their offense has committed 12 giveaways, and Minnesota ranks second in the league in takeaways. Their defense is also in the top six in sacks this season.
Eagles defense at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles defense hasn’t been great in fantasy terms, but it did score nine points in last week’s win over the Jaguars. When you consider the Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott this week, it makes Philadelphia even more attractive as a streaming defense for those managers who play the matchups.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Giants defense vs. Panthers (Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Bears defense vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Falcons defense at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Steelers defense at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers field a valuable fantasy defense, but this week’s matchup in Washington isn’t favorable. Defenses have averaged the second-fewest points when facing the Commanders, who have committed just three giveaways and are averaging nearly 30 points and 392 yards of offense per game.
Sit ‘Em
Broncos defense at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense, listed as a sit ‘em last week, finished with minus-3 points in a loss to the Ravens. Next up is another bad matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have allowed just 16 sacks and have been on absolute fire offensively. I’d keep Denver’s defense on the bench again.
Texans defense vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Houston’s defense can be a nice option when the matchup is favorable, but that’s not the case this week against the Lions. DSTs have averaged the fourth-fewest points when facing Detroit, as their offense has given up the ball just five times and has surrendered a mere 11 sacks of Jared Goff this season.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Cowboys defense vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Buccaneers defense s. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rams defense vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)