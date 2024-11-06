Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs For Fantasy Football Week 10
It’s Week 10, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Kareem Hunt and Bucky Irving in Week 9!
Byes: Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley at Cowboys
2. Kyren Williams vs. Dolphins (Mon.)
3. Derrick Henry vs. Bengals (Thurs.)
4. Bijan Robinson at Saints
5. Alvin Kamara vs. Falcons
6. Joe Mixon vs. Lions
7. De’Von Achane at Rams (Mon.)
8. Jonathan Taylor vs. Bills
9. Breece Hall at Cardinals
10. Aaron Jones at Jaguars
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Aaron Jones at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones has not put up great fantasy totals the last two weeks, scoring a combined 23.7 points while averaging a mere 3.1 yards per rush. Still, he should remain in starting lineups against the Jaguars. Their defense has been smoked by opposing running backs this season, as eight have scored more than 15 points including six with more than 18 fantasy points and four who have scored more than 21 points.
Start ‘Em
D’Andre Swift vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift had a down game last week, rushing for just 51 yards while not scoring a touchdown for the first time since Week 3. I expect him to put up a better total this week, though, as he’ll face a Patriots defense that’s been bad against runners lately. Since Week 4, their defense has allowed four backs to beat them for 18-plus fantasy points, including three who have recorded more than 23 points.
J.K. Dobbins vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): I was wrong about Dobbins last week, as he ran all over the Browns for 85 yards (6.1 yards per rush) and two touchdowns. He’s a more attractive option based on the numbers this week, as Dobbins faces a Titans defense that has struggled against runners lately. In fact, their defense has allowed 20-plus points to a runner in each of their last two games, including Rhamondre Stevenson just last week.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Panthers (Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Tracy Jr. didn’t put up a great stat line last week, scoring just 7.9 points in a loss to the Commanders. Still, he had posted 22-plus points in two of his previous three games and a matchup against the Panthers makes him an attractive option. Their defense has allowed eight running backs to score 17-plus points, including six who have finished with 20 or more PPR points.
Rhamondre Stevenson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stevenson has been a point-scoring machine in the last two weeks, posting four touchdowns and 45.9 points. Next up is a plus matchup against the Bears, who allowed James Conner, Emari Demercado and Trey Benson to beat them for a combined 43.4 fantasy points just last week. In all, Chicago has allowed six runners to beat them for at least 14.9 fantasy points this season.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Chuba Hubbard vs. Giants (Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Kareem Hunt vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Tony Pollard at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard is hard to sit with four teams on a bye, so take this as more of a “beware” pick. He has a tough matchup vs. the Chargers, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to backs. In all, just two have beaten them for more than 16.2 points, and their defense has held Najee Harris, Chuba Hubbard, Kareem Hunt, Javonte Williams and Nick Chubb to under 14 PPR points.
Sit ‘Em
Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Etienne Jr. has been a shell of his former self in fantasy terms, scoring single digits in three of his last four games while losing work to Tank Bigsby. What’s more, he was held to a meager 16 snaps in last week’s loss to the Eagles. If that weren’t enough to sit him, even during the bye weeks, then also consider that the Vikings have allowed the seventh-fewest points per game to backs this season.
Jordan Mason at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mason’s numbers have taken a massive fall, as he’s failed to score double digits in four straight games while also missing time due to a bum shoulder. The 49ers are also expected to get Christian McCaffrey back this week, so Mason’s touch share is projected to significantly decrease. Unfortunately, his time as a fantasy starter (and a solid one at that), appears to be in the rearview mirror.
Javonte Williams at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wiliams has been very unreliable in the last four weeks, scoring fewer than 11 points three times. Things don’t figure to get better this week either, as he faces a Chiefs defense that has been brutal on running backs. In fact, not a single runner has beaten them for more than 13.2 points in a game this season. So, even during the difficult bye weeks, Williams needs to be benched if at all possible.
Bucky Irving vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving has been mostly solid over the last month, scoring 15-plus points in three of his last four games. He’s also still splitting the backfield work with Rachaad White, and a matchup against the Niners is a tough one. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game and just 3.7 yards per rush to enemy backs this season, so Irving could be in for a less-than-stellar performance this week.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- David Montgomery at Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Rico Dowdle at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Raheem Mostert at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)