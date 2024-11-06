Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Tight Ends For Fantasy Football Week 10
It’s Week 10, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the tight ends who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Cade Otton and Tucker Kraft in Week 9!
Byes: Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends
1. George Kittle at Buccaneers
2. Travis Kelce vs. Broncos
3. Cade Otton vs. 49ers
4. Trey McBride vs. Jets
5. Evan Engram vs. Vikings
6. Jake Ferguson vs. Eagles
7. Dalton Kincaid at Colts
8. Kyle Pitts at Saints
9. Mark Andrews vs. Bengals (Thurs.)
10. T.J. Hockenson at Jaguars
Complete Week 10 tight end rankings (Coming soon!)
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Jake Ferguson vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Ferguson, listed as a start ‘em last week, posted 14.1 points in a loss to the Falcons. He has a bad matchup on paper this week, as the Eagles have not allowed a touchdown to a tight end. But sometimes volume is much more important than opponent. With four teams on a bye and CeeDee Lamb banged up, I’d expect to see Ferguson getting plenty of targets in this NFC East competition.
Start ‘Em
Dalton Kincaid at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kincaid has not been the high-end fantasy tight end we projected in the preseason, but he’s seen plenty of targets lately. In fact, he had 10 last week and has had no fewer than six in his last six games. Kincaid also has a nice matchup against the Colts, who have allowed five tight ends to beat them for at least 12.4 points including four with more than 16 points and two who have gone over 20.
T.J. Hockenson at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson made his season debut this past week, scoring just 5.7 points in a win over the Colts. Still, he played 33 snaps and should only see his snaps and targets increase when the Vikings head to Duval County to face the Jaguars. Their defense has been vulnerable to tight ends, allowing five to beat them for 11-plus points including allowing 16-plus points to the position in the last four weeks.
Taysom Hill vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hill, listed as a start ‘em last week, came up big for fantasy managers with a touchdown and 16 fantasy points. The Saints offense is a mess of injuries, so the NFL’s “Swiss Army knife” should see carries (including inside the red zone) and targets in this contest. The matchup is positive too, as the Falcons have given up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Mark Andrews vs. Bengals (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jonnu Smith at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Theo Johnson vs. Panthers (Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Sam LaPorta at Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): It’s tough to sit LaPorta with four teams on a bye, but he has not been the same fantasy player he was as a rookie. He’s failed to score double digits in all but two games, including just 4.8 points last week, and this weekend’s contest in Houston is a tough one. Only two tight ends have beaten the Texans for more than 7.2 points, and no tight end has scored more than 13.1 points against them in 2024.
Sit ‘Em
Dalton Schultz vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Schultz has been in some positive games based on the matchups this season, but he’s never been able to exploit them. In fact, he has been held to single digits in every game and has averaged just 5.6 fantasy points. I’d keep him on the bench against the Lions, who haven’t allowed a tight end to beat them for more than 10.7 points this season. That makes Schultz a hard sit ‘em this weekend.
Cole Kmet vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet can finish with a huge stat line at any time, but he’s been all or nothing this season. In fact, he’s been held to single digits in any game he hasn’t scored 24 or more points (just twice). So, while this week’s matchup against the Patriots isn’t bad on paper, it’s tough to start Kmet with any kind of confidence. At best, he’s a dart-throw starter for fantasy managers desperate due to the bye weeks.
Zach Ertz vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ertz, listed as a sit 'em last week, had his worst game of the season with just 1.5 fantasy points. He also saw a season-low one target. I’d obviously expect those totals to rise this week but don’t be surprised if his numbers are still mediocre. The Steelers have allowed just one tight end to beat them for more than 13 points, and tight ends have averaged 41.3 receiving yards a game against them.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Tyler Conklin at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Ja’Tavion Sanders vs. Giants (Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Colby Parkinson vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)