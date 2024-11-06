Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks For Fantasy Football Week 10
It’s Week 10, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray in Week 9!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy football player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Byes: Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen at Colts
2. Jalen Hurts at Cowboys
3. Lamar Jackson vs. Bengals (Thurs.)
4. Jayden Daniels vs. Steelers
5. Joe Burrow at Ravens (Thurs.)
6. Brock Purdy at Buccaneers
7. Kyler Murray vs. Jets
8. Patrick Mahomes vs. Broncos
9. Sam Darnold at Jaguars
10. Baker Mayfield vs. 49ers
Complete Week 10 quarterback rankings (Coming soon!)
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Brock Purdy at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy has been on a tear, scoring 17-plus points in three straight games including two with more than 24 points. He should stay hot this week too, as he faces a Buccaneers defense that’s allowed 24-plus points to each of their last three opposing quarterbacks. In all, their defense has surrendered the second most points per game to field generals. That makes Purdy a potential top-10 starter.
Start ‘Em
Sam Darnold at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold hasn’t been putting up massive totals, but he’s consistently in the mid to high teens in terms of fantasy numbers. That includes a 19-point performance last week. I’d start him this week too, as he faces a plus matchup in Jacksonville. Their defense has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to seven different field generals, including six who have scored more than 20 points, in their nine games.
Kyler Murray vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Murray, listed as a sit ‘em last week, posted a season-low 4.8 fantasy points in a win over the Bears. And while this week’s game against the Jets looks bad on the surface, maybe it’s not so bad. Their defense has surrendered 24-plus points to two quarterbacks in the last four weeks, and it’s given up three rushing touchdowns to the position in that time. That’s very good news for the mobile Murray.
Jared Goff at Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Goff has seen his fantasy totals decline in five straight games, culminating in a 9.6-point stinker in the rain last week. Still, he’s scored 18-plus points in three of his last five games and a matchup against the Texans looks like a winner. Their defense allowed 20.3 points to Aaron Rodgers last week, and overall it has given up 16-plus fantasy points to five quarterbacks including three with over 20.
Kirk Cousins at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins has been hot lately, throwing for seven touchdowns in his last two games. In that time, he’s scored 46.4 points. Next up is a date with a reeling, banged-up Saints defense that’s allowed an average of more than 18 points per game to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. Cousins would lose some of his luster if the Falcons are without Drake London (hip), but for now, he’s a startable fantasy play.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Joe Burrow at Ravens (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Tua Tagovailoa at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Daniel Jones vs. Panthers (Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Aaron Rodgers at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Rodgers has been hot in the stat sheets lately, scoring 17-plus points in two straight games and three of his last four contests. With that said, he’s got a bad matchup against an improving Cardinals pass defense next on the schedule. In its last three games, Arizona has held Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Caleb Williams to fewer than 15 fantasy points. That makes Rodgers a fantasy risk.
Sit ‘Em
Justin Herbert vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Herbert’s numbers have been far better in the last two weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and scoring a combined 43.6 fantasy points. Still, this week’s matchup against the Titans makes him more of a super flex pick. Their defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to beat them for more than 15.7 points, and it’s held Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers and Caleb Williams to fewer than 16 points.
Trevor Lawrence vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence’s totals have been better in the last few weeks, as he’s scored 17-plus points in four of his last five games including 19-plus in his last two games. That makes him an obvious super flex option, but I’d sit him in traditional leagues against Minnesota. Their defense has been inconsistent lately, but overall it’s allowed an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Joe Flacco vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flacco wasn’t the fantasy hero we were all hoping for last week, scoring a mere 3.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. Next up is another bad matchup, as the 39-year-old quarterback faces the Bills. Their defense has allowed just one field general (Lamar Jackson) to beat them for more than 17.8 points, and it’s held C.J. Stroud, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa under 16 points.
Caleb Williams vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has had two straight stinkers, and both opponents were good matchups on paper. He’s also dead last in the league among quarterbacks in on-target throws, and his completion percentage in his last two starts is an awful 47.7. So, while this week’s matchup against the Patriots isn’t what I would call bad, I just can’t trust Williams in a Bears offense that seems broken in the last two weeks.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Drake Maye at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- C.J. Stroud vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Matthew Stafford vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)