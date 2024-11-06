Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers For Fantasy Football Week 10
It’s Week 10, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Cedric Tillman and Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 9!
Byes: Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Justin Jefferson at Jaguars
2. Ja'Marr Chase at Ravens (Thurs.)
3. A.J. Brown at Cowboys
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Texans
5. Malik Nabers vs. Panthers (Germany)
6. Garrett Wilson at Cardinals
7. Nico Collins vs. Lions
8. Cooper Kupp vs. Dolphins (Mon.)
9. CeeDee Lamb vs. Eagles
10. Tyreek Hill at Rams (Mon.)
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Deebo Samuel Sr. at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Samuel Sr. has struggled with injuries in the last few weeks, but he should be good to go after the 49ers’ bye week. He’s got a great matchup too, as the veteran faces a Buccaneers defense that’s allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. In all, their defense has allowed eight wideouts to beat them for 14-plus points, including five who’ve gone over 20.
Start ‘Em
DeVonta Smith at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith is on a hot streak, scoring 39.2 fantasy points in his last two games. He should remain in startling lineups this week in an NFC East clash with a struggling Cowboys defense that allowed three wide receivers to beat them for double digits just last week, including Drake London who missed a lot of the game with an injured hip. A.J. Brown is also banged up, so Smith is a very strong option.
Tank Dell vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Dell is coming off one of his best games of the season, scoring 18.6 points against the Jets. While the Texans might have Nico Collins back this week, that could be good for Dell in terms of drawing coverage away. Also, the Lions have allowed a league-high 209 receiving yards and the third-most fantasy points a game to wide receivers. DK Sportsbook also opened this game at a very lofty 48.5 points.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Thomas Jr. did nothing this past weekend, seeing just four targets and scoring 6.2 points in a loss to the Eagles. Still, he had put up 15-plus points in four of his previous five games, and a matchup against the Vikings is good on paper. No defense has allowed more fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and perimeter receivers have averaged the second-most points per game this season.
Jaylen Waddle at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): I know, Waddle has been terrible in the stat sheets this season. Heck, he was held to just 7.6 points last week even though he scored a touchdown! However, with four teams on a bye and a plus matchup against the Rams, he should be a viable flex option. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, so Waddle and Tyreek Hill should bounce back.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Zay Flowers vs. Bengals (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Darnell Mooney at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- DJ Moore vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Harrison Jr. has not lived up to his fantasy expectations as a rookie, scoring single digits in four of his last five games. That includes a 3.4-point stinker last week against the Bears. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week too, as he’ll face CB Sauce Gardner and a Jets defense that’s allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts including the fourth-fewest points per game to perimeter receivers.
Sit ‘Em
Calvin Ridley at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Ridley has been posting much better stats in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 34.9 points in his last two games. So, while that makes it tough to sit him, the veteran has a tough matchup in Los Angeles. Their defense has surrendered the fifth-fewest points per game to enemy wide receivers, and perimeter receivers have scored just four touchdowns against them this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. has hit the skids in terms of the stats lately, scoring single digits in each of his last three games, including scoring fewer than three points in each of his last two contests. Next up is a difficult matchup vs. the Bills, who have allowed just six touchdowns to enemy wideouts this season. What’s more, perimeter receivers have averaged the fifth-fewest points per game against Buffalo.
Courtland Sutton at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton has scored 15-plus points in three of his last four games, but he’ll be tough to trust when the Broncos head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. No defense in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers this season, and receivers who have lined up out wide have found the end zone just twice. That makes Sutton a risk in this AFC West battle at Arrowhead.
Xavier Worthy vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I liked Worthy last week, and he would have scored on a long touchdown had he not inexplicably stepped out of bounds when he was wide open. He only saw one target after that, while DeAndre Hopkins went off for a huge stat line. Regardless, I’m going to pass on Worthy this week against a Broncos defense that is typically tough on wide receivers. At best, the rookie is a very risky flex starter.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Keenan Allen vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Quentin Johnston vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Demarcus Robinson vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)