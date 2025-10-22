Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 8
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings Week 8
1. Jake Ferguson at Broncos
2. Tyler Warren vs. Titans
3. Tucker Kraft at Steelers
4. George Kittle at Texans
5. Travis Kelce vs. Commanders (Mon.)
6. Dallas Goedert vs. Giants
7. Dalton Kincaid at Panthers
8. Dalton Schultz vs. 49ers
9. Oronde Gadsden vs. Vikings (Thurs.)
10. Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Dolphins
Complete Week 8 tight end rankings
Byes: Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Tucker Kraft at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Kraft, listed as a start ‘em in each of the last three weeks, has scored a combined two touchdowns and 39.7 fantasy points. I’d keep him lineups this week too, as the talented tight end has a favorable matchup against the Steelers. They’ve allowed four tight ends to beat them for 10-plus points, including one in each of their last two games of the season.
Start ‘Em
Dalton Kincaid at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kincaid is dealing with an oblique injury, but he could be back for this week’s game against the Panthers. If that’s the case, he’ll be a nice play for managers against a Carolins defense that’s allowed five tight ends to beat them for at least 9.9 points this season. That includes three who have scored at least 12.3 points against them since Week 3.
Dalton Schultz vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 18.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks. He has now seen at least six targets in four straight games, and he's had a good floor during that time. With Nico Collins (concussion) injured, look for Schultz to continue seeing plenty of targets from C.J. Stroud against the Niners this weekend.
Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pitts Sr. is tough to trust, but with six teams on a bye, he’ll be in plenty of fantasy lineups this week. He also has a good matchup against the Dolphins, who have surrendered 11-plus fantasy points to four tight ends, including three since Week 3. Miami has also allowed 11 yards a catch to the position, which ranks as the 10th most among defenses.
More Starts
- Oronde Gadsden vs. Vikings (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Mason Taylor at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cade Otton at Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Zach Ertz at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Ertz is a tough player to sit, as he’s scored 29 combined points in the last two games. However, his numbers have been far better with Jayden Daniels, who suffered a hamstring injury last week. He also has a bad matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed just one tight end to beat them for more than 10 fantasy points this season.
Sit ‘Em
Hunter Henry vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Henry has had three stinkers in a row, scoring a combined 19.6 fantasy points. He’s also seen his targets drop over the last month, as he’s seen no more than five in his last four games. I’d beware Henry against the Browns, who have allowed just one tight end to score more than 11.5 fantasy points against them (Noah Fant – 12.6 points in Week 1).
Pat Freiermuth vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Freiermuth put up a huge stat line last week, scoring two touchdowns and 28.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Bengals. I wouldn’t chase the points though, as he had scored a combined 15.7 points in his previous five games combined! The Steelers are also using a three tight end rotation, so starting any of them is a true risk-reward scenario.
Theo Johnson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson has been hot lately, scoring 10-plus points in three of his last four games, including two games with 15-plus points. Still, this week’s matchup against the Eagles makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed just one tight end to score more than 10.3 points against them, and it held Johnson to a meager 4.7 fantasy points back in Week 6.
More Sits
- Isaiah Likely vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Ja’Tavion Sanders vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Evan Engram vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)