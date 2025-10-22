Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 8
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings Week 8
1. Bijan Robinson vs. Dolphins
2, Jonathan Taylor vs. Titans
3. Christian McCaffrey at Texans
4. Josh Jacobs vs. Steelers
5. De’Von Achane at Falcons
6. James Cook at Panthers
7. Rachaad White at Saints
8. Derrick Henry vs. Bears
9. Javonte Williams at Broncos
10. Quinshon Judkins at Patriots
Byes: Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Cam Skattebo at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Skattebo has turned into quite the fantasy find, as he’s taken the lead role in the Giants backfield. He’s seen a 42% touch share over the last four weeks, during which time he’s averaged 19.2 points per game. One of those games came against this week’s opponent, the Eagles, who allowed Skattebo to beat them for 31 points. He’s a must start.
Start ‘Em
Rachaad White at Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): White has seen the majority of the touches in the Buccaneers backfield since Bucky Irving went down, and that is likely to remain the case against the Saints. Their defense has been vulnerable to running backs, allowing seven to score 14-plus points, including three with more than 20 points. That makes White a top-10 option among fantasy backs.
D’Andre Swift at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift has been on fire in the last two weeks, as he’s averaged a bananas 7.1 yards per rush and has scored a combined 46.3 fantasy points. Next up is a great matchup against the Ravens, who have given up double digits to nine different running backs this season, including three who have scored 21-plus points. That makes Swift an attractive choice.
Breece Hall at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m not going to sugar coat it … the Jets offense is awful, and Hall’s numbers have suffered as a result. But with six teams on a bye and a plus matchup against the Bengals up next, Hall will be a starter in most leagues in Week 8. Their defense has allowed 10 runners to beat them for double digits, including eight with more than 16 points this season.
J.K. Dobbins vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Dobbins has seen his numbers drop in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 13 fantasy points. Still, I’m keeping him in lineups with a date against the Cowboys next on the schedule. Seven running backs have beaten them for double digits this season, including four who have scored more than 17 points and two who had more than 31 points.
More Starts
- Jordan Mason at Chargers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Quinshon Judkins at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Javonte Williams at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Alvin Kamara vs. Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Kamara is a shell of the former fantasy star he’s been in his career. After seven weeks, he’s failed to score more than 13.7 points six times and is averaging just 10.8 points per game. The Buccaneers numbers against backs are favorable, but they’ve also faced stars like Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Sit ‘Em
Chuba Hubbard vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard got the start last week, but he was far less effective than Rico Dowdle, averaging just 2.2 yards per rush. And while this week’s matchup against Buffalo is good on paper, their defense has faced superstar runners like Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson and De’Von Achane this season. At best, Hubbard is a risk-reward flex starter this weekend.
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ‘em last weekend, Stevenson rushed for 88 yards, scored a touchdown and finished with 16.8 points. He will have a much tougher task this week though, as he faces a Browns defense that has given up just 3.5 yards per rush to backs. What’s more, only one enemy runner has beaten them for more than 13.1 points in 2025.
Tony Pollard vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans offense has been awful this year, and Pollard’s stats have suffered as a result. He’s averaging just 10.7 points per game, and he has been held to single digits three times. Pollard also lost snaps and touches to Tyjae Spears last week, and the Colts have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Croskey-Merritt has been unable to take advantage of two straight good matchups, scoring a combined 10 fantasy points in that time. He could struggle this week too, as he faces a tough Chiefs defense that has held Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Ashton Jeanty, Travis Etienne Jr., and David Montgomery to single digits in 2025.
More Sits
- TreVeyon Henderson vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Nick Chubb vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Brashard Smith vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)