Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 8
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 8
1. Colts defense vs. Titans
2. Patriots defense vs. Browns
3. Falcons defense vs. Dolphins
4. Chiefs defense vs. Commanders (Mon.)
5. Chargers defense vs. Vikings (Thurs.)
6. Bills defense at Panthers
7. Buccaneers defense at Saints
8. Bengals defense vs. Jets
9. Texans defense vs. 49ers
10. Eagles defense vs. Giants
Byes: Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
Week 8 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Colts defense vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans are the cheat code for fantasy defenses, and the Colts get the pleasure of facing them this week. Only the Jets have given up more sacks than Tennessee this season, and their offense has committed 12 giveaways in seven games. What’s more, no team in the league is averaging fewer points and total net yards per contest.
Start ‘Em
Falcons defense vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins' offense is a mess, which was evident last week in a 31-6 butt-kicking in Cleveland. Tua Tagovailoa is barely holding onto his starting job, and the Fins have committed 12 giveaways in their first seven games. This all bodes well for what is an improved Falcons defense, so consider them a proper steaming option this weekend.
Bills defense at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bills are coming off a bye, and they’ll look to rebound from a loss in Atlanta against another NFC South team, the Panthers. It will be a matchup against a backup quarterback too, as Andy Dalton gets the start with Bryce Young injured. Defenses have averaged the ninth-most points per game against Carolina too, so start the Bills in Week 8.
More Starts
- Chargers defense vs. Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Patriots defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bengals defense vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Broncos defense vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos have one of the better defenses in fantasy football, but I’d fade them in a bad matchup against the Cowboys. Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level, and Dallas has the best offense in the league with an NFL-high 390.6 total net yards per game. They have also committed just six giveaways and allowed a mere eight sacks.
Sit ‘Em
Steelers defense vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Steelers' defense can be a viable option when the matchup is favorable, but a contest against the Packers is exactly the opposite. Their offense has committed just three giveaways, and their line has allowed 10 sacks of Jordan Love on the season. In all, defenses have averaged the seventh-fewest fantasy points against Green Bay.
Ravens defense vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens defense has been atrocious this season, allowing a league-high 32.3 points and 380.8 offensive yards per game. I’d keep them on the sidelines this week too, facing a Bears offense that has allowed just 11 sacks of Caleb Williams. What’s more, the Bears have committed a mere five giveaways in their first six games of the season.
More Sits
- Cowboys defense at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Packers defense at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Commanders defense at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 8
1. Brandon Aubrey at Broncos
2. Chase McLaughlin at Saints
3. Michael Badgley vs. Titans
4. Harrison Butker vs. Commanders (Mon.)
5. Cameron Dicker vs. Vikings (Thurs.)
6. Matt Prater at Panthers
7. Eddy Pineiro at Texans
8. Will Reichard at Chargers (Thurs.)
9. Evan McPherson vs. Jets
10. Tyler Loop vs. Bears
Byes: Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
Week 8 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Harrison Butker vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Butker has not been great in fantasy leagues this season, scoring single digits in each of his last three games. He does have a plus matchup this week though, as Butker faces a Commanders defense that has allowed double digits to four kickers, including three who have scored at least 10 fantasy points since Week 4.
Start ‘Em
Evan McPherson vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson had a huge game last Thursday, scoring a season high 17 fantasy points against the Steelers. He’s in a good spot to put up a high total this week too, as he faces a Jets defense that’s allowed the most points per game to kickers. In fact, five kickers have beaten New York for at least nine points, including three with at least 14 points.
Michael Badgley vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Badgley hasn't been a great fantasy option since taking over the lead kicking duties, scoring a combined 14 points. I do like him this week, though, as a plus matchup against the Titans is next. Colts kickers have combined for the third-most points at the position this season, and Tennessee surrendered 11 points to Spencer Shrader in Week 3.
More Starts
- Will Reichard at Chargers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jake Moody at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chase McLaughlin at Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fairbairn has been a solid kicker for fantasy fans this season, but a tough matchup against the 49ers makes him a fade this week. Their defense hasn’t allowed a single kicker to beat them for more than eight fantasy points, and four have scored six or fewer points against them. Based on the data, I’d keep Fairbairn on the sidelines this week.
Sit ‘Em
Joey Slye at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Believe it or not, but Slye has been one of the five best kickers in fantasy football this year. However, this week’s matchup against the Colts is a tough one. While he did score 10 points against them back in Week 3, their defense has held four of seven enemy kickers to six or fewer fantasy points. That makes Slye a tough player to trust in fantasy leagues.
Matt Gay at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Gay has seen his fantasy points fall in four straight weeks, culminating in a two-point stinker against the Cowboys last week. This week’s matchup against the Chiefs doesn’t bode well for his chances of a rebound either, as kickers have averaged fewer than seven fantasy points against them. This all makes Gay a fade for fantasy fans.
More Sits
- Jake Elliott vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Nick Folk at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Andy Borregales vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)