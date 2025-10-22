Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 8
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 8
1. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Jets
2. CeeDee Lamb at Broncos
3. Rashee Rice vs. Commanders (Mon.)
4. Justin Jefferson at Chargers (Thurs.)
5. Drake London vs. Dolphins
6. Emeka Egbuka at Saints
7. A.J. Brown vs. Giants
8. Courtland Sutton vs. Cowboys
9. Rome Odunze at Ravens
10. Chris Olave vs. Buccaneers
Complete Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Byes: Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Rome Odunze at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Odunze has posted two straight stinkers, but I’m still high on the Bears wideout heading into Week 8. That’s due in part to a matchup in Baltimore against a vulnerable Ravens pass defense. Through six games, they’ve given up double digits to 11 different wide receivers, including five who have posted more than 16 points, so Odunze should rebound.
Start ‘Em
Courtland Sutton vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton rebounded from a bad Week 6 to score 16.7 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Giants. He has now scored 16-plus points in five of seven games, and he should make it six of eight against Dallas. Their defense has allowed 15-plus points to seven wide receivers, including three with more than 28 points and one with 37.7.
Chris Olave vs. Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave had his first big game of the year last week, scoring 26.8 points in a loss to the Bears. He has now scored 15-plus points in three of his last five games, and a matchup against the Buccaneers is favorable. Their defense has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to four wide receivers since Week 3, so look for Olave to post a nice stat line.
DK Metcalf vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Metcalf failed to meet expectations last week with a season-low eight fantasy points despite a plus matchup against the Bengals. I like him to bounce back this week though, as he’ll be the main target for Aaron Rodgers in a revenge game against the Packers. Their defense has also allowed the seventh-most points per game to perimeter receivers.
Devonta Smith vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I was dead wrong about Smith last week, as he overcame a bad matchup on paper to sink the Vikings for 33.3 points. And while he was held to just 8.9 points by this week’s foe, the Giants, in Week 6, the matchup is still favorable. New York has allowed 12 wideouts to beat them for double digits, including six who have posted 17-plus points.
More Starts
- Zay Flowers vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Wan’Dale Robinson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Stefon Diggs vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Diggs has been hot in recent weeks, scoring 13-plus points in three of his last four games, including two games with 16-plus points. He does have a tough matchup this week though, as he faces a tough Browns defense in a game that opened with a low total of 40.5 on DraftKings. This could be a defensive battle, so I’d fade Diggs where it’s possible.
Sit ‘Em
George Pickens at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Honestly, I’m going to start Pickens in my leagues because there are six teams on a bye. However, I do so knowing that Denver’s defense has allowed the fewest points per game to perimeter receivers. What’s more, the Broncos have held Ja’Marr Chase, A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Ladd McConkey and Tee Higgins to single digits this season.
Jaylen Waddle at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle had a stinker last week, scoring a mere 2.5 fantasy points in an embarrassing loss to the Browns. He has a tough matchup this week too, as the veteran faces an improved Falcons defense that’s allowed just 81 receiving yards per game to perimeter receivers. At best, Waddle will be a risk-reward fantasy flex with six teams on a bye.
Jerry Jeudy at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jeudy has been a fantasy disaster this season, as he’s failed to score double digits in each of his last six games. Overall, he’s averaging a mere 6.8 points per game. So, while this week’s matchup against the Patriots looks good on paper, Dillon Gabriel’s reliance on his tight ends and Jeudy’s utter lack of fantasy stats makes him a gamble for managers.
Jauan Jennings at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jennings has failed to meet expectations to this point in the season, dealing with injuries that have caused him to miss time and see his numbers decline to just 7.7 points per game. He also has a brutal matchup against the Texans, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. At this point, Jennings is a fantasy fade.
More Sits
- DJ Moore at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Khalil Shakir at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Xavier Worthy vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)