Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 8
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 8
1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Commanders (Mon.)
2. Josh Allen at Panthers
3. Lamar Jackson vs. Bears
4. Jalen Hurts vs. Giants
5. Bo Nix vs. Cowboys
6. Dak Prescott at Broncos
7. Baker Mayfield at Saints
8. Drake Maye vs. Browns
9. Daniel Jones vs. Titans
10. Justin Herbert vs. Vikings (Thurs.)
Complete Week 8 quarterback rankings
Byes: Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
All Positions: RBs | WRs | TEs | DEFs & Ks
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Bo Nix vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix went off last week, scoring nearly 40 points in a thrilling win over the Giants. What’s crazy is 35.6 of those points came in the fourth quarter! He’s a must start this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed 17-plus points to seven quarterbacks, including five who have posted more than 24 points. This has a chance to be a high-scoring affair, too.
Start ‘Em
Daniel Jones vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jones comeback tour continued last week, as he posted 22.2 fantasy points despite a tough matchup in Los Angeles. He has now scored 22-plus points in two straight games, and he’ll be a top-12 quarterback this week against the Titans. Their defense allowed 23.1 points to Drake Maye last week, and Jones can run with the football as well.
Caleb Williams at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams posted a stinker last week, as he put up a brutal 4.7 fantasy points despite a good matchup against the Saints. I’ll keep the faith in him this week though, as Williams has another plus matchup against the Ravens. Only the Cowboys have allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and three have beaten them for 27-plus points.
Jordan Love at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Love has struggled in the stat sheets lately, posting fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, he’s worth a look against the Steelers with six teams on a bye. The Packers defense has allowed four quarterbacks to beat them for 19-plus points, including Joe Flacco’s 26-point performance last week. As a result, Love has starting appeal.
Michael Penix Jr. vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Penix Jr. has not been great in fantasy, scoring fewer than 15 points in all but two games. Still, it’s tough to look past a matchup against the Dolphins during bye-maggedon. Their defense has been awful, allowing five quarterbacks to beat them for 18-plus points. In all, the Fins have allowed the fourth-most points per game to the position.
More Starts
- Joe Flacco vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Baker Mayfield at Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Dak Prescott at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Tua Tagovailoa at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa has been brutal over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 5.2 fantasy points. That includes minus-1.4 points in last week’s blowout loss to the Browns. He needs to be on the sidelines against the Falcons, who have held all but one quarterback, including superstar Josh Allen, to fewer than 17 fantasy points in their seven games.
Sit ‘Em
Carson Wentz at Chargers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Wentz was brutal last week, throwing two interceptions and scoring a mere 11.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He has now failed to score more than 15.3 points in three of his four starts, and he’ll be tough to trust on Thursday night against the Chargers. At this point, Wentz is a Superflex fantasy option at best.
C.J. Stroud vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stroud has been better lately, recording 18-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games. Still, he’s a tough sell against the 49ers. While their defense is banged up, it’s still allowed fewer than 15 fantasy points to four quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence and Sam Darnold. Stroud could also be without Nico Collins this week.
Brock Purdy at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy has missed several games due to a toe injury, but he could be back for this week’s game against the Texans. Regardless if it’s Purdy or Mac Jones, the matchup is anything but favorable. Just one quarterback (Baker Mayfield) has beaten them for more than 13.6 points, including Matthew Stafford, so it could be a tough week for Purdy.
Marcus Mariota at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS): Jayden Daniels suffered an injured hamstring last week, so Mariota is in line to start against the Chiefs. And while he did well in two starts earlier this season, he has a tough road matchup on Monday night. Kansas City’s defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to beat them for more than 17 points, and both were played on the road.
More Sits
- Andy Dalton vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Spencer Rattler vs. Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cam Ward at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)