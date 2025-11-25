SI

Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Jason Myers Moves To The Top

Michael Fabiano

Seahawks K Jason Myers faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.
Seahawks K Jason Myers faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!

The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.

There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.

This week’s kicker risers in the rankings include Chase McLaughlin, Cam Little, and Andy Borregales, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Ka’imi Fairbairn, Will Reichard, and Michael Badgely could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 13 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. MIN

2

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. KC

3

Jake Bates

DET

vs. GB

4

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. LV

5

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. ARI

6

Cairo Santos

CHI

at PHI

7

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. CIN

8

Cam Little

JAC

at TEN

9

Andy Borregales

NE

vs. NYG

10

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. BUF

11

Harrison Butker

KC

at DAL

12

Evan McPherson

CIN

at BAL

13

Harrison Mevis

LAR

at CAR

14

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at IND

15

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

at NYJ

16

Matt Prater

BUF

at PIT

17

Jake Moody

WAS

vs. DEN

18

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. NO

19

Wil Lutz

DEN

at WAS

20

Michael Badgley

IND

vs. HOU

21

Matt Gay

SF

at CLE

22

Will Reichard

MIN

at SEA

23

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. ATL

24

Chad Ryland

ARI

at TB

25

Brandon McManus

GB

at DET

26

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. JAC

27

Younghoe Koo

NYG

at NE

28

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. LAR

29

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. CHI

30

Daniel Carlson

LV

at LAC

31

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. SF

32

Cade York

NO

at MIA

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

