Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Jason Myers Moves To The Top
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!
The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.
There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.
This week’s kicker risers in the rankings include Chase McLaughlin, Cam Little, and Andy Borregales, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Ka’imi Fairbairn, Will Reichard, and Michael Badgely could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.
Week 13 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. MIN
2
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. KC
3
Jake Bates
DET
vs. GB
4
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. LV
5
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. ARI
6
Cairo Santos
CHI
at PHI
7
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. CIN
8
Cam Little
JAC
at TEN
9
Andy Borregales
NE
vs. NYG
10
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. BUF
11
Harrison Butker
KC
at DAL
12
Evan McPherson
CIN
at BAL
13
Harrison Mevis
LAR
at CAR
14
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at IND
15
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
at NYJ
16
Matt Prater
BUF
at PIT
17
Jake Moody
WAS
vs. DEN
18
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. NO
19
Wil Lutz
DEN
at WAS
20
Michael Badgley
IND
vs. HOU
21
Matt Gay
SF
at CLE
22
Will Reichard
MIN
at SEA
23
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. ATL
24
Chad Ryland
ARI
at TB
25
Brandon McManus
GB
at DET
26
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. JAC
27
Younghoe Koo
NYG
at NE
28
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. LAR
29
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. CHI
30
Daniel Carlson
LV
at LAC
31
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. SF
32
Cade York
NO
at MIA