Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Bo Nix Back In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!
The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.
There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.
This week’s quarterback ranking risers include Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Jacoby Brissett, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams, and Brock Purdy could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.
Week 13 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at DAL
2
Josh Allen
BUF
at PIT
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at CHI
4
Drake Maye
NE
vs. NYG
5
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. CIN
6
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. LV
7
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at CAR
8
Joe Burrow
CIN
at BAL
9
Bo Nix
DEN
at WAS
10
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at TB
11
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. KC
12
Jared Goff
DET
vs. GB
13
Jaxson Dart
NYG
at NE
14
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at TEN
15
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. MIN
16
Caleb Williams
CHI
at PHI
17
Brock Purdy
SF
at CLE
18
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. HOU
19
Jordan Love
GB
at DET
20
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
vs. NO
21
Marcus Mariota
WAS
vs. DEN
22
Tyrod Taylor
NYJ
vs. ATL
23
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. BUF
24
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. LAR
25
Teddy Bridgewater
TB
vs. ARI
26
Davis Mills
HOU
at IND
27
Kirk Cousins
ATL
at NYJ
28
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. JAC
29
Tyler Shough
NO
at MIA
30
Geno Smith
LV
at LAC
31
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
vs. SF
32
Max Brosmer
MIN
at SEA