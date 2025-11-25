SI

Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Bo Nix Back In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Broncos QB Bo Nix faces the Washington Commanders in Week 13.
Broncos QB Bo Nix faces the Washington Commanders in Week 13.

Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!

The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.

There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.

This week’s quarterback ranking risers include Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Jacoby Brissett, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams, and Brock Purdy could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 13 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at DAL

2

Josh Allen

BUF

at PIT

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at CHI

4

Drake Maye

NE

vs. NYG

5

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. CIN

6

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. LV

7

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at CAR

8

Joe Burrow

CIN

at BAL

9

Bo Nix

DEN

at WAS

10

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at TB

11

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. KC

12

Jared Goff

DET

vs. GB

13

Jaxson Dart

NYG

at NE

14

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at TEN

15

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. MIN

16

Caleb Williams

CHI

at PHI

17

Brock Purdy

SF

at CLE

18

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. HOU

19

Jordan Love

GB

at DET

20

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

vs. NO

21

Marcus Mariota

WAS

vs. DEN

22

Tyrod Taylor

NYJ

vs. ATL

23

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. BUF

24

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. LAR

25

Teddy Bridgewater

TB

vs. ARI

26

Davis Mills

HOU

at IND

27

Kirk Cousins

ATL

at NYJ

28

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. JAC

29

Tyler Shough

NO

at MIA

30

Geno Smith

LV

at LAC

31

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

vs. SF

32

Max Brosmer

MIN

at SEA

