Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: George Pickens In The Top 10

Cowboys WR George Pickens (3) faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.
Cowboys WR George Pickens (3) faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!

The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.

There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.

This week’s wideout ranking risers include Ladd McConkey, Devonta Smith, and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Deebo Samuel Sr. could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 13 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. MIN

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

at CAR

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. GB

4

Ja'Maar Chase

CIN

at BAL

5

Rashee Rice

KC

at DAL

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. KC

7

George Pickens

DAL

vs. KC

8

Nico Collins

HOU

at IND

9

Davante Adams

LAR

at CAR

10

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. CHI

11

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. NO

12

Michael Wilson

ARI

at TB

13

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. LV

14

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. CHI

15

Chris Olave

NO

at MIA

16

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

at NE

17

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. NYG

18

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at SEA

19

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. LAR

20

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. GB

21

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. CIN

22

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. ARI

23

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at HOU

24

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at WAS

25

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at TEN

26

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

vs. DEN

27

Troy Franklin

DEN

at WAS

28

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. BUF

29

Rome Odunze

CHI

at PHI

30

Darnell Mooney

ATL

at NYJ

31

Jauan Jennings

SF

at CLE

32

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at PIT

33

D.J. Moore

CHI

at PHI

34

Christian Watson

GB

at DET

35

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. LV

36

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at TEN

37

Xavier Worthy

KC

at DAL

38

Chimere Dike

TEN

vs. JAC

39

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. LV

40

Alec Pierce

IND

at HOU

41

Tre Tucker

LV

at LAC

42

Ricky Pearsall

SF

at CLE

43

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. NO

44

Parker Washington

JAC

at TEN

45

Romeo Doubs

GB

at DET

46

Greg Dortch

ARI

at TB

47

John Metchie III

NYJ

vs. ATL

48

Mack Hollins

NE

vs. NYG

49

Jayden Higgins

HOU

vs. IND

50

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. MIN

51

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. SF

52

Andrei Iosivas

CIN

at BAL

53

Josh Downs

IND

at HOU

54

Hollywood Brown

KC

at DAL

55

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

vs. MIN

56

Jordan Addison

MIN

at SEA

57

Tez Johnson

TB

vs. ARI

58

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

vs. JAC

59

Rashod Bateman

BAL

vs. CIN

60

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. NYG

