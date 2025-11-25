Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: George Pickens In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!
The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.
There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.
This week’s wideout ranking risers include Ladd McConkey, Devonta Smith, and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Deebo Samuel Sr. could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 13 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. MIN
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
at CAR
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. GB
4
Ja'Maar Chase
CIN
at BAL
5
Rashee Rice
KC
at DAL
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. KC
7
George Pickens
DAL
vs. KC
8
Nico Collins
HOU
at IND
9
Davante Adams
LAR
at CAR
10
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. CHI
11
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. NO
12
Michael Wilson
ARI
at TB
13
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. LV
14
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. CHI
15
Chris Olave
NO
at MIA
16
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
at NE
17
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. NYG
18
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at SEA
19
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. LAR
20
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. GB
21
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. CIN
22
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. ARI
23
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at HOU
24
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at WAS
25
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at TEN
26
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
vs. DEN
27
Troy Franklin
DEN
at WAS
28
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. BUF
29
Rome Odunze
CHI
at PHI
30
Darnell Mooney
ATL
at NYJ
31
Jauan Jennings
SF
at CLE
32
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at PIT
33
D.J. Moore
CHI
at PHI
34
Christian Watson
GB
at DET
35
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. LV
36
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at TEN
37
Xavier Worthy
KC
at DAL
38
Chimere Dike
TEN
vs. JAC
39
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. LV
40
Alec Pierce
IND
at HOU
41
Tre Tucker
LV
at LAC
42
Ricky Pearsall
SF
at CLE
43
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. NO
44
Parker Washington
JAC
at TEN
45
Romeo Doubs
GB
at DET
46
Greg Dortch
ARI
at TB
47
John Metchie III
NYJ
vs. ATL
48
Mack Hollins
NE
vs. NYG
49
Jayden Higgins
HOU
vs. IND
50
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. MIN
51
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. SF
52
Andrei Iosivas
CIN
at BAL
53
Josh Downs
IND
at HOU
54
Hollywood Brown
KC
at DAL
55
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
vs. MIN
56
Jordan Addison
MIN
at SEA
57
Tez Johnson
TB
vs. ARI
58
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
vs. JAC
59
Rashod Bateman
BAL
vs. CIN
60
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. NYG