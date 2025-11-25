Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Oronde Gadsden Back In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!
The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.
There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.
This week’s tight end ranking risers include Juwan Johnson, Dalton Schultz, and Brenton Strange, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, and T.J. Hockenson could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.
Week 13 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at TB
2
George Kittle
SF
at CLE
3
Brock Bowers
LV
at LAC
4
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. HOU
5
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. LV
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at DAL
7
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. KC
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. CIN
9
Juwan Johnson
NO
at MIA
10
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. CHI
11
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at IND
12
Theo Johnson
NYG
at NE
13
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at NYJ
14
Cade Otton
TB
vs. ARI
15
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. NYG
16
Zach Ertz
WAS
vs. DEN
17
Brenton Strange
JAC
at TEN
18
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. MIN
19
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. SF
20
Isaiah Likely
BAL
vs. CIN
21
Colston Loveland
CHI
at PHI
22
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at CAR
23
Evan Engram
DEN
at WAS
24
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at SEA
25
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at BAL
26
David Njoku
CLE
vs. SF
27
Taysom Hill
NO
at MIA
28
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. BUF
29
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. ATL
30
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. BUF
31
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
vs. JAC
32
Darnell Washington
PIT
vs. BUF