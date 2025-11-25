SI

Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Oronde Gadsden Back In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13.
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!

The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.

There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.

This week’s tight end ranking risers include Juwan Johnson, Dalton Schultz, and Brenton Strange, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Hunter Henry, Colston Loveland, and T.J. Hockenson could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 13 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at TB

2

George Kittle

SF

at CLE

3

Brock Bowers

LV

at LAC

4

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. HOU

5

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. LV

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at DAL

7

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. KC

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. CIN

9

Juwan Johnson

NO

at MIA

10

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. CHI

11

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at IND

12

Theo Johnson

NYG

at NE

13

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at NYJ

14

Cade Otton

TB

vs. ARI

15

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. NYG

16

Zach Ertz

WAS

vs. DEN

17

Brenton Strange

JAC

at TEN

18

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. MIN

19

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. SF

20

Isaiah Likely

BAL

vs. CIN

21

Colston Loveland

CHI

at PHI

22

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at CAR

23

Evan Engram

DEN

at WAS

24

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at SEA

25

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at BAL

26

David Njoku

CLE

vs. SF

27

Taysom Hill

NO

at MIA

28

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. BUF

29

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. ATL

30

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. BUF

31

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

vs. JAC

32

Darnell Washington

PIT

vs. BUF

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

