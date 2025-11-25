SI

Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Seahawks DST Leads The Position

The Seahawks defense faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!

The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.

There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.

This week’s defense ranking risers include the Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defensive units like the Chiefs, Texans, and Vikings could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 13 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Seahawks

SEA

vs. MIN

2

Chargers

LAC

vs. LV

3

Jaguars

JAC

at TEN

4

49ers

SF

at CLE

5

Rams

LAR

at CAR

6

Broncos

DEN

at WAS

7

Dolphins

MIA

vs. NO

8

Colts

IND

vs. HOU

9

Patriots

NE

vs. NYG

10

Falcons

ATL

at NYJ

11

Eagles

PHI

vs. CHI

12

Jets

NYJ

vs. ATL

13

Cardinals

ARI

at TB

14

Bills

BUF

at PIT

15

Texans

HOU

at IND

16

Steelers

PIT

vs. BUF

17

Browns

CLE

vs. SF

18

Lions

DET

vs. GB

19

Cowboys

DAL

vs. KC

20

Chiefs

KC

at DAL

21

Ravens

BAL

vs. CIN

22

Saints

NO

at MIA

23

Titans

TEN

vs. JAC

24

Bears

CHI

at PHI

25

Buccaneers

TB

vs. ARI

26

Vikings

MIN

at SEA

27

Bengals

CIN

at BAL

28

Giants

NYG

at NE

29

Commanders

WAS

vs. DEN

30

Packers

GB

at DET

31

Raiders

LV

at LAC

32

Panthers

CAR

vs. LAR

