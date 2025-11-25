Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Seahawks DST Leads The Position
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!
The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.
There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.
This week’s defense ranking risers include the Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defensive units like the Chiefs, Texans, and Vikings could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 13 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Seahawks
SEA
vs. MIN
2
Chargers
LAC
vs. LV
3
Jaguars
JAC
at TEN
4
49ers
SF
at CLE
5
Rams
LAR
at CAR
6
Broncos
DEN
at WAS
7
Dolphins
MIA
vs. NO
8
Colts
IND
vs. HOU
9
Patriots
NE
vs. NYG
10
Falcons
ATL
at NYJ
11
Eagles
PHI
vs. CHI
12
Jets
NYJ
vs. ATL
13
Cardinals
ARI
at TB
14
Bills
BUF
at PIT
15
Texans
HOU
at IND
16
Steelers
PIT
vs. BUF
17
Browns
CLE
vs. SF
18
Lions
DET
vs. GB
19
Cowboys
DAL
vs. KC
20
Chiefs
KC
at DAL
21
Ravens
BAL
vs. CIN
22
Saints
NO
at MIA
23
Titans
TEN
vs. JAC
24
Bears
CHI
at PHI
25
Buccaneers
TB
vs. ARI
26
Vikings
MIN
at SEA
27
Bengals
CIN
at BAL
28
Giants
NYG
at NE
29
Commanders
WAS
vs. DEN
30
Packers
GB
at DET
31
Raiders
LV
at LAC
32
Panthers
CAR
vs. LAR