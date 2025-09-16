SI

Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rome Odunze On The Rise

Michael Fabiano

Bears WR Rome Odunze has moved into the top 15 fantasy football wide receivers for Week 2.
Bears WR Rome Odunze has moved into the top 15 fantasy football wide receivers for Week 2. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

The wide receiver rankings have a different look at the top, as Ja’Marr Chase (without Joe Burrow) has been replaced by Puka Nacua as fantasy’s top wideout. Justin Jefferson is still in the top 10, but he’s moved out of the top five. Rome Odunze has also moved up in the rankings, even ahead of his Bears' teammate, DJ Moore.

On the flip side, both A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin remain starters but have taken slight downward turns. Bengals WR2 Tee Higgins is now ranked outside of the top 20 wideouts.

With that said, here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings for Week 3. You can also check out my rankings for all players and positions, including flex.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | TEs | Ks | DEFs

Week 3 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

at PHI

2

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at CHI

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at BAL

4

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. KC

5

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at MIN

6

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. NO

7

Nico Collins

HOU

at JAC

8

Drake London

ATL

at CAR

9

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. CIN

10

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at TB

11

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. ATL

12

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. DAL

13

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. HOU

14

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. DET

15

Davante Adams

LAR

at PHI

16

Tyreek Hill

MIA

at BUF

17

D.J. Moore

CHI

vs. DAL

18

Jameson Williams

DET

at BAL

19

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. DEN

20

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at SF

21

DK Metcalf

PIT

at NE

22

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. NYJ

23

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. DEN

24

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at LAC

25

Mike Evans

TB

vs. NYJ

26

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. MIA

27

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. LAR

28

Jakobi Meyers

LV

at WAS

29

Terry McLaurin

WAS

vs. LV

30

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. ARI

31

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

vs. LV

32

Tee Higgins

CIN

at MIN

33

George Pickens

DAL

at CHI

34

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at TEN

35

Hollywood Brown

KC

at NYG

36

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. DEN

37

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. GB

38

Chris Olave

NO

at SEA

39

Calvin Ridley

TEN

vs. IND

40

Ricky Pearsall

SF

vs. ARI

41

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. LAR

42

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

at BUF

43

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. NO

44

Troy Franklin

DEN

at LAC

45

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. MIA

46

Travis Hunter

JAC

vs. HOU

47

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. KC

48

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. PIT

49

Darnell Mooney

ATL

at CAR

50

Rashid Shaheed

NO

at SEA

51

Josh Downs

IND

at TEN

52

Cedric Tillman

CLE

vs. GB

53

Romeo Doubs

GB

at CLE

54

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. PIT

55

Dyami Brown

JAC

vs. HOU

56

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

at LAC

57

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

vs. IND

58

Matthew Golden

GB

at CLE

59

Tyquan Thornton

KC

at NYG

60

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

at CLE

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY