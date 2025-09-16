Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rome Odunze On The Rise
The wide receiver rankings have a different look at the top, as Ja’Marr Chase (without Joe Burrow) has been replaced by Puka Nacua as fantasy’s top wideout. Justin Jefferson is still in the top 10, but he’s moved out of the top five. Rome Odunze has also moved up in the rankings, even ahead of his Bears' teammate, DJ Moore.
On the flip side, both A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin remain starters but have taken slight downward turns. Bengals WR2 Tee Higgins is now ranked outside of the top 20 wideouts.
With that said, here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings for Week 3. You can also check out my rankings for all players and positions, including flex.
Week 3 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
at PHI
2
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at CHI
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at BAL
4
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. KC
5
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at MIN
6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. NO
7
Nico Collins
HOU
at JAC
8
Drake London
ATL
at CAR
9
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. CIN
10
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at TB
11
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. ATL
12
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. DAL
13
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. HOU
14
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. DET
15
Davante Adams
LAR
at PHI
16
Tyreek Hill
MIA
at BUF
17
D.J. Moore
CHI
vs. DAL
18
Jameson Williams
DET
at BAL
19
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. DEN
20
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at SF
21
DK Metcalf
PIT
at NE
22
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. NYJ
23
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. DEN
24
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at LAC
25
Mike Evans
TB
vs. NYJ
26
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. MIA
27
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. LAR
28
Jakobi Meyers
LV
at WAS
29
Terry McLaurin
WAS
vs. LV
30
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. ARI
31
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
vs. LV
32
Tee Higgins
CIN
at MIN
33
George Pickens
DAL
at CHI
34
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at TEN
35
Hollywood Brown
KC
at NYG
36
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. DEN
37
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. GB
38
Chris Olave
NO
at SEA
39
Calvin Ridley
TEN
vs. IND
40
Ricky Pearsall
SF
vs. ARI
41
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. LAR
42
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
at BUF
43
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. NO
44
Troy Franklin
DEN
at LAC
45
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. MIA
46
Travis Hunter
JAC
vs. HOU
47
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. KC
48
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. PIT
49
Darnell Mooney
ATL
at CAR
50
Rashid Shaheed
NO
at SEA
51
Josh Downs
IND
at TEN
52
Cedric Tillman
CLE
vs. GB
53
Romeo Doubs
GB
at CLE
54
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. PIT
55
Dyami Brown
JAC
vs. HOU
56
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
at LAC
57
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
vs. IND
58
Matthew Golden
GB
at CLE
59
Tyquan Thornton
KC
at NYG
60
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
at CLE