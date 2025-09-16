Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Green Bay At The Top Of The List
Fantasy defensive rankings are always fluid, as there are few elite units and more fantasy fans are playing the weekly matchups. The Packers are atop this week’s list, and teams like the Colts, Falcons, Buccaneers and Seahawks have plus matchups.
On the flip side, big-name defenses like the Ravens and Lions have tough matchups (facing each other), and the Rams will be tough to trust with a tough road matchup against the Eagles next.
With that said, here are my fantasy kicker rankings for Week 3. Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! You can also check out my full Week 3 player rankings, including the flex spot.
Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Packers
GB
at CLE
2
Buccaneers
TB
vs. NYJ
3
Bills
BUF
vs. MIA
4
Chiefs
KC
at NYG
5
Colts
IND
at TEN
6
Falcons
ATL
at CAR
7
Seahawks
SEA
vs. NO
8
Vikings
MIN
vs. CIN
9
Jaguars
JAC
vs. HOU
10
Commanders
WAS
vs. LV
11
Texans
HOU
at JAC
12
49ers
SF
vs. ARI
13
Eagles
PHI
vs. LAR
14
Broncos
DEN
at LAC
15
Bengals
CIN
at MIN
16
Steelers
PIT
at NE
17
Chargers
LAC
vs. DEN
18
Cardinals
ARI
at SF
19
Patriots
NE
vs. PIT
20
Saints
NO
at SEA
21
Titans
TEN
vs. IND
22
Ravens
BAL
vs. DET
23
Lions
DET
at BAL
24
Cowboys
DAL
at CHI
25
Raiders
LV
at WAS
26
Bears
CHI
vs. DAL
27
Panthers
CAR
vs. ATL
28
Giants
NYG
vs. KC
29
Rams
LAR
at PHI
30
Jets
NYJ
at TB
31
Dolphins
MIA
at BUF
32
Browns
CLE
vs. GB