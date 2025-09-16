SI

Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Green Bay At The Top Of The List

Packers EDGE rusher Micah Parsons (1) has turned the Green Bay defense into a fantasy football powerhouse. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fantasy defensive rankings are always fluid, as there are few elite units and more fantasy fans are playing the weekly matchups. The Packers are atop this week’s list, and teams like the Colts, Falcons, Buccaneers and Seahawks have plus matchups.

On the flip side, big-name defenses like the Ravens and Lions have tough matchups (facing each other), and the Rams will be tough to trust with a tough road matchup against the Eagles next.

With that said, here are my fantasy kicker rankings for Week 3. Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! You can also check out my full Week 3 player rankings, including the flex spot.

Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Packers

GB

at CLE

2

Buccaneers

TB

vs. NYJ

3

Bills

BUF

vs. MIA

4

Chiefs

KC

at NYG

5

Colts

IND

at TEN

6

Falcons

ATL

at CAR

7

Seahawks

SEA

vs. NO

8

Vikings

MIN

vs. CIN

9

Jaguars

JAC

vs. HOU

10

Commanders

WAS

vs. LV

11

Texans

HOU

at JAC

12

49ers

SF

vs. ARI

13

Eagles

PHI

vs. LAR

14

Broncos

DEN

at LAC

15

Bengals

CIN

at MIN

16

Steelers

PIT

at NE

17

Chargers

LAC

vs. DEN

18

Cardinals

ARI

at SF

19

Patriots

NE

vs. PIT

20

Saints

NO

at SEA

21

Titans

TEN

vs. IND

22

Ravens

BAL

vs. DET

23

Lions

DET

at BAL

24

Cowboys

DAL

at CHI

25

Raiders

LV

at WAS

26

Bears

CHI

vs. DAL

27

Panthers

CAR

vs. ATL

28

Giants

NYG

vs. KC

29

Rams

LAR

at PHI

30

Jets

NYJ

at TB

31

Dolphins

MIA

at BUF

32

Browns

CLE

vs. GB

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

