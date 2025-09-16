Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Juwan Johnson Moving Up
The tight end rankings have shifted at the top, as players like Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft and Juwan Johnson have busted into the top 12. Jake Ferguson is also moving up at the position after his huge game against the Giants. The veteran also has a great matchup next in what should be a high-scoring game against the Bears at Soldier Field.
On the flip side, veterans like T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews have tumbled due to very slow starts, weakening a position that is already thin with George Kittle out of action.
With that said, here are my fantasy tight end rankings for Week 3. Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! Also check out my full player rankings for each position, including flex.
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | Ks | DEFs
Week 3 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at SF
2
Brock Bowers
LV
at WAS
3
Tyler Warren
IND
at TEN
4
Sam LaPorta
DET
at BAL
5
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. LV
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at NYG
7
Juwan Johnson
NO
at SEA
8
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at CHI
9
Zach Ertz
WAS
vs. LV
10
David Njoku
CLE
vs. GB
11
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. MIA
12
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. CIN
13
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. DET
14
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. PIT
15
Kyle Pitts
ATL
at CAR
16
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. GB
17
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. HOU
18
Evan Engram
DEN
at LAC
19
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
vs. IND
20
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at JAC
21
Jonnu Smith
PIT
at NE
22
Cade Otton
TB
vs. NYJ
23
Cole Kmet
CHI
vs. DAL
24
Jake Tonges
SF
vs. ARI
25
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at NE
26
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
vs. ATL
27
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. DAL
28
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at MIN
29
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. NO
30
Grant Calcaterra
PHI
vs. LAR
31
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. KC
32
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at TB