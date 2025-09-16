SI

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Juwan Johnson Moving Up

Saints TE Juwan Johnson leads his position in targets after the first two weeks of the fantasy football season.
The tight end rankings have shifted at the top, as players like Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft and Juwan Johnson have busted into the top 12. Jake Ferguson is also moving up at the position after his huge game against the Giants. The veteran also has a great matchup next in what should be a high-scoring game against the Bears at Soldier Field.

On the flip side, veterans like T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews have tumbled due to very slow starts, weakening a position that is already thin with George Kittle out of action.

With that said, here are my fantasy tight end rankings for Week 3. Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! Also check out my full player rankings for each position, including flex.

Week 3 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at SF

2

Brock Bowers

LV

at WAS

3

Tyler Warren

IND

at TEN

4

Sam LaPorta

DET

at BAL

5

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. LV

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at NYG

7

Juwan Johnson

NO

at SEA

8

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at CHI

9

Zach Ertz

WAS

vs. LV

10

David Njoku

CLE

vs. GB

11

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. MIA

12

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. CIN

13

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. DET

14

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. PIT

15

Kyle Pitts

ATL

at CAR

16

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. GB

17

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. HOU

18

Evan Engram

DEN

at LAC

19

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

vs. IND

20

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at JAC

21

Jonnu Smith

PIT

at NE

22

Cade Otton

TB

vs. NYJ

23

Cole Kmet

CHI

vs. DAL

24

Jake Tonges

SF

vs. ARI

25

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at NE

26

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

vs. ATL

27

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. DAL

28

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at MIN

29

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. NO

30

Grant Calcaterra

PHI

vs. LAR

31

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. KC

32

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at TB

