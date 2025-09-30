Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Chad Ryland In The Top 10
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two teams on a bye. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.
The Week 5 kickers rankings will have a few new members among the top 10, including Chad Ryland and Jake Elliott, who have great matchups. I also have Spencer Shrader, who is in the midst of a breakout season, ranked near the top.
On the flip side, kickers like Tyler Loop and Harrison Buker have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Daniel Carlson and Evan McPherson.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.
Week 5 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at NYJ
2
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. LV
3
Jake Bates
DET
at CIN
4
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. WAS
5
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at BAL
6
Will Reichard
MIN
at CLE
7
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. TEN
8
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. DEN
9
Matt Gay
WAS
at LAC
10
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. DAL
11
Wil Lutz
DEN
at PHI
12
Joey Slye
TEN
at ARI
13
Joshua Karty
LAR
vs. SF
14
Matt Prater
BUF
vs. NE
15
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. TB
16
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at SEA
17
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. HOU
18
Eddy Piniero
SF
at LAR
19
Harrison Butker
KC
at JAC
20
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. MIA
21
Daniel Carlson
LV
at IND
22
Riley Patterson
MIA
at CAR
23
Jude McAtamney
NYG
at NO
24
Cam Little
JAC
vs. KC
25
Blake Grupe
NO
vs. NYG
26
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. DET
27
Andres Borregales
NE
at BUF
28
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. MIN