Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Chad Ryland In The Top 10

Cardinals K Chad Ryland has a chance to post a solid stat line against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two teams on a bye. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.

The Week 5 kickers rankings will have a few new members among the top 10, including Chad Ryland and Jake Elliott, who have great matchups. I also have Spencer Shrader, who is in the midst of a breakout season, ranked near the top.  

On the flip side, kickers like Tyler Loop and Harrison Buker have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Daniel Carlson and Evan McPherson.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at NYJ

2

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. LV

3

Jake Bates

DET

at CIN

4

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. WAS

5

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at BAL

6

Will Reichard

MIN

at CLE

7

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. TEN

8

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. DEN

9

Matt Gay

WAS

at LAC

10

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. DAL

11

Wil Lutz

DEN

at PHI

12

Joey Slye

TEN

at ARI

13

Joshua Karty

LAR

vs. SF

14

Matt Prater

BUF

vs. NE

15

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. TB

16

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at SEA

17

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. HOU

18

Eddy Piniero

SF

at LAR

19

Harrison Butker

KC

at JAC

20

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. MIA

21

Daniel Carlson

LV

at IND

22

Riley Patterson

MIA

at CAR

23

Jude McAtamney

NYG

at NO

24

Cam Little

JAC

vs. KC

25

Blake Grupe

NO

vs. NYG

26

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. DET

27

Andres Borregales

NE

at BUF

28

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. MIN

